High school hockey in Vermont has been far from ordinary during a Covid-shortened season.
When it comes down to standings, however, the similarities to past years are undeniable.
Playoffs begin in less than two weeks and the top two teams so far are no strangers to success. Leading the way in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings are the Essex boys and girls, both of whom are followed closely by BFA-St. Albans.
Not many coaches or players are surprised that the perennial powerhouses are back at the top. And just like most winters, the real intrigue surrounds all the other teams attempting to challenge Essex and BFA for the throne.
Championships will take place March 23-24 at a site to be determined. The BFA boys own 19 titles, while the Essex boys have won 16 times. The BFA girls are 10-time champs. Essex is the two-time defending champ and boasts eight crowns.
Last year the BFA Bobwhites skated to a 4-1 victory over Stowe in the Division I boys championship. It was the final high school game in Vermont before competition was shut down due to the pandemic. Hours earlier, the Harwood boys captured their first D-II title in 15 years by skating to a 3-2 overtime victory over Milton. Highlander juniors Finn O'Hara and Skylar Platt recorded their 100th career points during the past two weeks.
The Essex girls upset BFA in the 2020 semis before flying past Burlington-Colchester, 4-2, in the D-I final. Spaulding left nothing to doubt in D-II, earning a 5-0 semifinal win over Missisquoi and a 4-0 title victory over CVU. The Crimson Tide capped a 22-0 season and gave the Granite City school its first team championship of any kind since 2010.
The announcement of playoff pairings is always a thrilling moment for varsity squads, and girls hockey programs will have an extra layer of mystery and excitement. For the third straight year the pool of teams were split into three tiers for the regular season before things are reshuffled to create the fields for D-I and D-II playoffs.
Essex, BFA, BHS-Colchester and Rutland are the Tier 1 schools, all of which will compete in the D-I post-season. Hartford, Brattleboro, U-32 and Burr & Burton are the Tier 3 programs that will automatically be placed in the D-II field for playoffs.
That leaves 10 Tier 2 squads to fill out the rest of both brackets. Those teams would normally play a 20-game schedule against opponents from all three tiers, so the decision to place the upper echelon in D-I and the lower pack in D-II could be fairly straight-forward.
But right now most teams are attempting to reach eight games at the most before the tourney. With fewer common opponents during the past month and more regional play, splitting up the field could involve a lot of splitting hairs.
Woodstock (4-0), Lyndon (4-0) and Spaulding (4-0-1) are the three undefeated Tier II teams that are currently top contenders to join the D-I heavy-hitters. Stowe (0-4) and Missisquoi (1-4) are prime candidates to turn things around with a D-II title run.
Where things get murky is in the middle. Right now, it's anybody's guess how things will shake out for CVU (2-1-1), Middlebury (3-2), Harwood (2-3), South Burlington (2-3) and Rice (2-3). If things stay this closely bunched after the next four games, making the cutoff could boil down to pure discretion.
GIRLS RANKINGS
1. Essex (4-0-1). A season-opening 1-1 tie with BFA-St. Albans is the only blemish on the Hornets' resume. Essex skated to a 4-0 win over Harwood and a 9-1 win over Hartford before holding off BFA, 3-1, and outlasting Rice, 3-2. The Hornets will face CVU on Wednesday.
2. BFA-St. Albans (3-1-1). The Comets were sharp defensively during a 5-0 win over CVU and a 6-0 blowout over Burr & Burton. The team's most impressive feats have been the tie vs. Essex and a 3-1 win over South Burlington.
3. Spaulding (4-0-1). The Crimson Tide scored with 20 seconds remaining to salvage a 1-1 tie with Burlington-Colchester. The Barre bunch also showed grit against South Burlington, securing a 3-2 victory. The Tide defense was all business during a 3-0 win over Hartford, a 4-0 win over Harwood and 7-1 victory against Brattleboro.
4. Burlington-Colchester (2-1-1). The SeaLakers were firing on all cylinders during a 4-0 win at Brattleboro and a 5-2 win at Hartford. But they struggled to generate much offensively in a 2-1 loss to CVU.
5. Kingdom Blades (4-0). The Blades are one of the few teams that has been relatively unchallenged. The opened with a a 9-1 win over Harwood before recording a 6-1 win over Stowe, a 5-2 victory at U-32 and a 4-0 victory vs. Burr & Burton
BOYS RANKINGS
1. Essex (5-0). The Hornets have backed up the hype by allowing three goals during a total of 15 periods. Their quality of competition has been nothing to sneeze at, beginning with a 4-0 victory at CVU. After a 4-1 victory over Spaulding, the Hornets walked away with a 2-0 victory over BFA-St.Albans, a 3-1 victory over Woodstock and a 3-1 win at Missisquoi.
2. BFA-St. Albans (4-1). Three shutouts and a trio of five-goal offensive performances prove that BFA is as legitimate as ever. The Bobwhites beat Spaulding, 5-2, before rolling to a 2-1 victory over Colchester. They earned a 5-1 win over South Burlington and are fresh off a 5-0 victory against Colchester.
3. Woodstock (3-2). The Wasps competed in a short-lived Division III from 1998-2000 and have always been a solid squad in D-II. This year they're holding their own while competing in D-I for the first time. They shut out Rice, 3-0, before blanking CVU, 2-0. Woodstock also routed Spaulding, 5-2.
4. CVU (2-1). A 4-3 win over Woodstock and a 4-2 victory over Stowe are enough to keep the Redhawks in the top-5. They'll attempt to reach the final for the first time since 2014.
5. Rice (4-1). One losing effort against Woodstock can't overshadow the rest of Rice's accomplishments. The Green Knights shut out Stowe twice, rolling to victories of 8-0 and 7-0. They showed some vulnerable spots in a 3-2 win over Rutland before cruising to a 7-1 win over Colchester.
