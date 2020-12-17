Vermont ski areas dropped ropes like microphones Thursday from first chair until last.
Okemo reported more than 40 inches of new snow, while Bromley received 33 inches. There was a 25-inch dump at Mount Snow, while Magic Mountain collected 20 inches before opening for the season.
Stratton was blanketed with 24 inches of fresh powder, with Killington picking up 25 inches. Conditions also improved farther north, though the gains were modest. Sugarbush, Stowe, Bolton and Smuggler’s Notch took advantage of 3-inch accumulations, padding the base depth before the holidays.
Prospect Mountain Ski Area could begin cross-country operations soon, thanks to a snow total of 18 inches. Rikert Nordic Center has 5 kilometers of groomed trails after receiving 6 new inches, while Craftsbury enjoyed a solid 4-inch dusting and has 2k of tracked terrain.
It wasn’t the first snowstorm for Adam White, Director of Communications for the Vermont Ski Areas Association. He’s seen a full range of weather patterns over the years and he’s not surprised by much.
White is feeling better about things after a late start to winter, but he knows it could be a bumpy ride as the state fights the spread of COVID-19. Resorts are doing their part to promote social distancing by requiring reservations and facial coverings while limiting time spent inside. Parking passes must be purchased at some areas and out-of-state visitors have to quarantine before hitting the slopes.
With a holiday blitz on the horizon, White shared his thoughts about skiing and riding this winter before he set off to make some turns himself:
TA: Was this a surprise storm? What has the reaction been?
White: “As usual with New England weather, the early forecast showed one thing and then it started to change. It looked like maybe the storm would shift further south. So we didn’t really know. We knew there was some snow coming. But we never knew exactly how much or where, which seems to be the trend with recent storms.”
TA: What have you heard from some of the Southern Vermont areas?
White: “They are buried. The final numbers are going to be very impressive. Magic Mountain, Stratton, Bromley — they all had between 20 and 24 inches by 8 a.m. And it was still coming down really hard. So the storm is overperforming for Southern Vermont, which is always exactly what we want.”
TA: With bigger-picture stuff, especially after this storm, is it starting to feel like somewhat of a normal winter for Vermont? At least for 2020 with that asterisk?
White: “The snow certainly does help make it feel like a more typical ski season and get us in that spirit. It helps with the enthusiasm and the stoke. Obviously this is not a regular ski season due to the pandemic and the response and the regulations and safety procedures that have been put into place. But I’ve been saying all along that once we get on snow, it’s going to feel a lot more normal than it has. So this is certainly helping. The first big powder day of the year is like a holiday here in Vermont. And so it’s very much welcome. As long as we can navigate safely as far as people still adhering to the protocols and the guidelines and doing what they have to do to keep people safe, it’s going to be a great few days. And probably a great weekend too.”
TA: Without the traditional Thanksgiving or Christmas, are you getting any feedback that skiing is one of the few things people can actually do together right now? Maybe it helps people just find their rhythm or not go stir-crazy?
White: “Very much so. I’ve talked to countless people who need that mental head space that skiing and riding puts you in more than ever. They need to feel that freedom and that exhilaration. So many other aspects of their life have been stifled — understandably — due to the pandemic. So people need this now more than ever. And they are super excited for it.”
TA: Killington has been open for almost a month, so what’s been the early feedback — either positive or negative? What is the majority of the stuff you’ve been hearing so far?
White: “It’s been going very well. At the beginning we had some understandable adjustments that needed to be made, as far as some of these procedures. We knew coming in this was an unprecedented situation as far as a lot of the safety guidelines that would need to be followed and things like that. So there have been a few wrinkles that have been ironed out involving parking reservations and things of that nature. As the process has continued to be streamlined, it worked better and better. And it’s been very, very successful.”
TA: It’s not like you guys had much writing on the wall before things shut down last spring. But in the summertime were many resorts doing soft openings with mountain biking and other stuff, just trying to get a sense of how this new setup might work?
White: “The summertime did give us a really nice litmus test for how some of these procedures would look. It’s easy to put things down in black and white and say, ‘Yeah, in theory this is the way things are going to run.’ But until you put that on its feet and see what it really looks like, it’s hard to tell exactly how those logistics are going to play out. And in summertime, mountain biking is more popular than ever — especially at places such as Killington. So that gave us a nice testing ground for some of these procedures. And it definitely put us in a better position come winter to know what we were going to be dealing with and what it was going to look like.”
