U-32 graduate Molly McCreedy is fired up to return to her captain’s role this year for the University of Buffalo track and field team.
It would be easy for the rising senior to imagine what might have been if Covid hadn’t wiped out her sophomore season. But McCreedy maintains an attitude of gratitude through it all, even during some of the most painful strength-training sessions involving an obscene amount of weights.
And one thing you’ll never hear the Plainfield native do is complain.
The 2018 Vermont Gatorade track and field athlete of the year is no stranger to hard work, which has been the cornerstone of her success. She also knows a thing or two about disappointment after the progress from a record-breaking freshman campaign was thrown upside down by a global pandemic.
Instead of dwelling on everything she missed out on, McCreedy has a broader perspective on things and a deeper appreciation for every opportunity to compete. It’s been a wild ride for the past 17 months, though in some ways she’s more focussed than ever.
McCreedy was a middle school softball player-turned-thrower after longtime teacher and coach Kathy Topping persuaded her to join the track and field squad. It’s been a steady stream of first-place finishes, personal breakthroughs and team accomplishments for the past seven years.
She won two Vermont championships in both shot put and discus, recording a shot put PR of 45 feet, 11.25 inches and a discus toss of 139 feet, 10 inches. McCreedy trained under Raiders throws coach George Olson and credits many of her achievements to his guidance.
She improved by leaps and bounds during her freshman outdoor season at Buffalo, letting loose a discus toss of 152 feet, 10 inches. She competed in both discus and shot put during the Mid-American Conference Championships. She heaved the shot put 50 feet during her sophomore indoor season, placing fourth overall at the MAC Championships.
McCreedy was originally inspired by reigning Olympic champ Michelle Carter and will be tuning in later this week to watch Team USA compete in Tokyo. Women’s shot put and discus qualifying will begin Friday. The shot put final is scheduled for Saturday prior to Monday’s discus final.
On the men’s side, Oregon’s Ryan Crouser will attempt to win his second straight shot put gold medal after establishing a new world record during the U.S. trials. Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl round out the men’s shot put squad, while teammates Mason Finley, Reggie Jagers and Sam Mattis will shoot for podium results in discus. Jessica Ramsey, Raven Saunders and Adelaide Aquilla lead the U.S. women’s shot put contingent. Discus standouts Valarie Allman, Rachel Dincoff and Kelsey Card represent Team USA.
Here are a variety of questions for McCreedy before her two favorite disciplines take center stage at the Summer Games:
TA: Now that you’re a few years out of high school, what would you say about your time at U-32?
McCreedy: “I think U-32 taught me a lot, both athletically and academically. I really learned to advocate for myself at U-32. I also learned how to be self-motivated and to be self-determined in pursuit of my goals. And I think that’s really served me well. Though it was kind of a rocky transition to the D-I level and to the rigor of college academia, it was was not as painful as I thought it was going to be. And it wasn’t as rough as I thought it was going to be because I truly feel that U-32 had equipped me with the skills that I needed to make that leap.”
TA: How did the recruiting process play out when you were looking at a couple schools and finally had to narrow it down to one?
McCreedy: “I had a pretty unconventional recruiting process. I wasn’t sure I wanted to go to a traditional four-year college. I was quite content at (Community College of Vermont) — I did early college there my senior year. And I was thinking of getting my associate’s (degree) and then transferring to a four-year college. But then somebody told me that if I wanted to make waves, I had to keep my hand in the bucket. So I filled out recruiting forms for University of Vermont, Fordham University, Wagner College and UB. And all four of them contacted me and I went on a few visits there — they weren’t official visits. But when I got to UB it was the middle of this ridiculous April ice storm. We got half-an-inch of ice everywhere that just coated everything. And in spite of that, when I walked on campus, I could see myself there. And then I met coach (Jim) Garnham — we all call him G — and I knew right away that UB was my place.”
TA: Making the jump from high school to college, what have been some of the big differences for you competing at the NCAA Division I level?
McCreedy: “There’s a whole different mentality that you’ve got to learn when you’re a college athlete competing at the NCAA Division I level. It’s not enough to just go to practice from March to May for your sport. It is a full-time job and a full-time commitment and you have a whole new schedule. And your life revolves around the end goal of making it to the conference meet, scoring at the conference meet, having PRs. And ultimately making it regionals and then to nationals.”
TA: How would you rate your freshman-year progress? Were you pretty pleased with everything?
McCreedy: “Discus went really well. I already had the fundamentals of the technique down. And then it was just working on getting more comfortable with it and tweaking some things. And I saw a 16-foot improvement on my discus throw from my senior year outdoor to my freshman year in college. Shot put was a different story. I went from the glide to the rotational — and that’s a huge shift. I didn’t see as much progress as I had wanted. But I didn’t lose any distance when I switched from the glide to the rotational.”
TA: Last year, did you finish the indoor season before things changed in a hurry with the pandemic?
McCreedy: “We had gotten through our full indoor season and it was normal. We were hearing things about Covid and then we got back from our conference meet and had a couple weeks of lower-impact activity. And then March 14 we got the word at a team meeting in the field house that we were getting shut down. And we were actually packing for our spring trip to William and Mary in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. When I think about it still, it makes me want to cry. Because I had teammates and this was their last year and they never had their final season. They just had an abrupt stop and they didn’t get any closure for that chapter of their lives.”
TA: For you, what did that spring look like? Did you do remote work from Buffalo or from Vermont?
McCreedy: “I came home to Vermont. I personally didn’t want to be in a very large city when it was looking like Covid was going to be much more dangerous than any of us really thought. And so I did my schoolwork from my kitchen table. And it was hard. I had to figure out for the first time in seven years who I was without track and field. It was the first time I hadn’t had an outdoor season. And it was hard and it was really scary. But I can say that it was definitely a blessing in disguise because I now know that I have a bright future ahead, even when I leave college athletics. And I’m not scared for my last two years to come to an end, because I know I’m going to be OK.”
TA: Had your coach given out either individual or general workout routines? Was it a long leash in terms of what the Buffalo athletes were doing?
McCreedy: “We went into summer training protocol, per the NCAA. Our coaches were not allowed to assign us any lists. Our coaches were not allowed to mandate that we practice. We could send them video of us training and throwing, but they could not offer any remarks on it. Basically, everybody had to go radio silent. It was, ‘Try to do what you can with what you have and the resources at your disposal. And we’ll see where we pick up — if we pick up — after this.’”
TA: For you, there were no real gyms open at that point. Was going to an actual weight room a possibility, or were you just making do with what you had at home?
McCreedy: “I garden all summer, so gardening is great activity. It got me outside. It got me moving in ways that I don’t normally move. And I was also lucky enough to be able to go over to U-32 to throw on my own, because I was the only one using the circles.”
TA: Did it take a lot of motivation to get out and do that? Or was it a labor of love for you at that point?
McCreedy: “Sometimes it was hard to find that motivation when we were in the thick of everything and we didn’t even know if we would be having athletics this past school year. But other times it was kind of my way of finding my sanity again and reconnecting to the sport outside of competition. And I definitely fell in love with the sport again, but in a different way.”
TA: Starting from last fall, has it felt as though it’s been a steady process of getting closer and closer to the old routine with track and field?
McCreedy: “Yes and no. It was pretty touch and go for awhile. There were a lot of policies and protocols to protect everybody for the safety. And we definitely had to be flexible. We had to understand that we’d taken a lot of time off from our regular training and that we had to progress back to where we were. I can only speak for myself, but it really took me an entire year to get back to the level that I was competing at in February of 2020.”
TA: What was the short version of how the season went?
McCreedy: “For the outdoor season, we still had much of the same policy and protocol. But we were allowed to take our masks off — both indoor and outdoor — when we were throwing. For the entire indoor season, I kept my mask on because that’s what I felt most comfortable with. I did get vaccinated through UB in May, and so I was fully vaccinated by the time our conference meet rolled around. It felt more normal to be in the outdoor season than it did in the indoor season because there was a sense of, ‘We’re outside. We can breath a little bit more.’”
TA: Is there a slightly different mentality or approach for the indoor and outdoor seasons?
McCreedy: “For me, the indoor season is heavily shot-put related because I don’t do weight throws. So I work on shot put from the time we go indoors for the season until the end of May. It’s much more heavily shot focussed than it is disc focussed. So, in a way, it’s hard to get back into the discus-shot put mentality after spending so many months working on just one. But they really correspond with each other and they help each other out.”
TA: Are there any times when you’re throwing great in practice, and it just doesn’t come together in meets? Or the other way around where you have one good throw at a meet but you’re disappointed with the practices?
McCreedy: “Absolutely. It’s the ebb and flow of the sport. It really is kind of like the stock market: You have your ups and your downs. You could be throwing really well in practice and then just not be able to put it together in a meet. Or you’re struggling to put it together in practices and then something just clicks when you’re at that meet. For me, I’m getting more consistent with the way I throw at both practice and meets.”
TA: And with both shot put and discus, if you improve by 2 or 3 inches, that’s a pretty big breakthrough, right?
McCreedy: “Yeah, I would say at the collegiate level it is definitely. But this is a tricky sport and it takes a long time to learn it and understand it. And you’re going to have those times when you have a massive breakthrough where you’re PR’ing by 5 inches to over a foot.”
TA: Do you have a sense when those things are coming, or are you just surprised out of the blue sometimes?
McCreedy: “Sometimes you can sense it. But the rule of thumb I follow is, ‘The ones you don’t feel.’ If you throw and it feels so effortless, that means that everything is firing correctly. And everything is going perfectly and seamlessly. And that’s when you have a really good throw.”
TA: Does it seem like your sport has evolved in a ton of ways, but some of the fundamental things are the same?
McCreedy: “Track and field, especially throwing, is absolutely evolving. You look at the throwers from the 80s and the 90s and most of them are gliders. You are remiss to find a few athletes who are rotational throwers. And as we get deeper into the stem age, science definitely helps us. And we have ways that we can break down the throw and see those little intricacies. It’s definitely evolving, and it’s going to keep evolving. You have Ryan Crouser who just broke the world (shot put) record, which is huge.”
TA: For the summer training, is everything technically optional or does your coach send out some workouts to complete?
McCreedy: “This year our strength and conditioning coach did send out workouts, which I have been doing — and I’m actually really enjoying. They’re really challenging me in ways that I don’t normally feel like I’m challenged in the gym during the season. And I’m also throwing when I can and just really focussing on things outside of competition and outside of the chaos that can be the life of a student-athlete.”
TA: Is there any way to describe what an average week of training looks like for you?
McCreedy: “I go to the gym four days a week. I haven’t been throwing quite as much as I would like, but I have some injuries and joints that need time off. So I’m definitely using the summer as a time to rest and recover, which is something that I don’t normally get during the school year. During the school year, we lift four days a week and we throw 5-6 times a week — plus competition.”
TA: For your summer lifting routine, are there certain days when you’re completely maxed out and just lifting to exhaustion?
McCreedy: “We have a system that we use called the conjugate system. It mixes heavy days with speed days so that you build both strength and muscle, but at the same time you keep that fast-twitch muscle firing. And it helps keep that explosivity there.”
TA: For the upcoming season, do you have any specific goals or general goals?
McCreedy: “I don’t like to chase numbers, because that can get very frustrating for me personally — even though some people love that. I’m actually going back to the glide from the rotation, and I’ve been seeing some pretty crazy results with that. So if I have to put a number out there, I really want to break that 16-meter barrier (in shot put).”
TA: As a team, is it the type of situation where all the throwers hang out together? And the sprinters and distance people and jumpers do their own thing?
McCreedy: “In ways it feels like one cohesive team. But every event group trains on their own together and practices on their own together. And so the only crossover I have is being a captain again this year. But also I have lived with distance runners these past three years. And I’m living with another distance runner, so I have some overlap into distance because I’m friends with a bunch of them. And it definitely feels more cohesive when we’re traveling together as a team and we’re all on a bus together.”
TA: Do you think your drama background with Stage 32 has carried over to your sports or academics or other aspects of life?
McCreedy: “If theater has taught me anything, it’s how to stay calm under pressure. And it’s taught me how to have time management. And honestly, it’s taught me how to communicate with people effectively. Because there’s so many working parts with theater, and it’s the same thing with a track team: There are working parts that need to be communicated with. And theater is not an easy job: It’s demanding, the hours are grueling. But that’s how track and field is.”
TA: Were you surprised when you heard that coach (Mark) Chaplin was able to sweep everything and win six championships with U-32 this past year?
McCreedy: “I wasn’t surprised because Mark cultivates a team atmosphere where everybody is truly in it together. And everybody knows that they have a role and a place and a job to do to get the end goal met. And it’s such a special thing to be a part of — it’s truly a family. When you ask those kids to do something and they know it’s for Mark, they’re going to put their hearts and their souls into it — any of us will. Because we truly love Mark. I’m just so proud of the those kids. And Mark is just that person who sees the best in everybody.”
