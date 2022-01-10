JERICHO — The U.S. Biathlon Team for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics will be loaded with competitors from the Green Mountain State.
Vermont National Guard athletes Sean Doherty, Leif Nordgren and Deedra Irwin join Craftsbury Green Racing Project stars Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan and Jake Brown.
“It’s still sort of surreal,” Irwin said, in a Vermont National Guard Public Affairs press release. “You dream about something and chase it with everything you’ve got. And now to be able to compete in the Olympics — I am just so honored and I can’t wait to compete in Beijing.”
Biathlon combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. Participants fire toward targets from a 50-meter distance at each range from both the standing and prone positions. Athletes must complete extra penalty laps when they miss the target. Biathlon competition at the 2020 Winter Games will begin Feb. 5.
Colorado athlete and 2018 Olympian Joanne Reid was selected to represent the U.S. on Sunday along with Irwin, who originally hails from Wisconsin. Another Badger State athlete, Paul Schommer, rounds out the men’s team.
South Burlington’s Hallie Grossman is the alternate for the U.S. women. The 28-year-old Craftsbury racer is a 2011 graduate of the Stratton Mountain School. National Guard skier Vaclav Cervenka will serve as men’s alternate.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” National Guard Biathlon Coordinator Kevin Elmer said. “I know all of the work and dedication our athletes and coaches put in every day. And now they will get to represent their country at the pinnacle of athletic competition.”
Dunklee is a 35-year-old Barton native who graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2004. She was the silver medalist in sprints during the 2020 world championships and placed second in the mass-start event at 2017 world championships.
The former Dartmouth star swept the sprint, pursuit and mass-start races during the 2018 and 2019 national championships. She placed seventh in the relay at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. She finished 13th in the relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Her father Stan was a cross-country skiers for the U.S. during the 1976 and 1980 Olympics.
Reid is a 29-year-old who will make her second appearances for the U.S. Olympic Team. She finished 22nd in the women’s 15k individual event in PyeongChang. She followed that up with a career-best 10th in the mass start at the 2019 IBU World Championships.
Reid was a NCAA champion cross-country skier at the University of Colorado-Boulder before taking up biathlon in 2015. She is the daughter of 1980 Olympic speedskating bronze medalist Beth (Heiden) Reid and the niece of Eric Heiden, a five-time Olympic gold medalist in speedskating.
The lone Olympic newcomer on the U.S. women’s team is Irwin. The 29-year-old has turned in the top three performances of her career this season on the IBU World Cup circuit.
Irwin finished 36th during last month’s sprint in Austria. She is also fresh off a 15th-place finish in a field of 110 athletes in Sunday’s 7.5k sprint at the IBU Cup. Irwin competed in Nordic skiing as well as cross-country running and track as an undergraduate student at Michigan Tech University. She made the switch to biathlon in 2017 after attending a U.S. Biathlon camp in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Nordgren is a 32-year-old Hinesburg resident who began his competitive career as a 17-year-old in Minnesota. He will make his third Olympics appearance after helping the U.S. men place sixth in the relay at the 2018 Winter Games.
He competed in three individual events at both the 2014 and 2018 Games, placing 44th place in the sprint in Sochi. He was the top American at both IBU Cup sprint races last weekend. A nine-time competitor at world championships, he finished eighth in the 20-kilometer individual event two years ago.
Doherty was another standout on the sixth-place relay squad in PyeongChang and will also make his third trip to the Olympics. The 26-year-old New Hampshire skier grew up in Center Conway and led the U.S. to three top-10 finishes during relays at world championships.
Brown and Schommer are 29-year-olds with no Olympic experience, but both have posted strong World Cup results this season. Four-time Olympians Tim Burke and Lowell Bailey are now retired and made the recent jump to coaching.
All selections to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.