WEST RUTLAND — When Long Trail and West Rutland play a boys basketball game, it is a grinder with points a precious commodity. After losing to Long Trail 36-35 on the road last week, the Golden Horde reversed that decision Wednesday night, 37-32, in overtime.
It hiked West Rutland's record to 8-5 and improved the team's playoff stock as the Golden Horde eyes doing something special in the postseason after enduring a 1-19 campaign last year.
"It's a different season from last year," guard Ryan Smith said.
Smith dropped in the free throw that put the Horde ahead for good, 33-32, with 2:25 remaining in overtime.
Tyler Serrani made both of his free throws with 22 ticks left to give the Golden Horde some breathing room and then Serrani made two more to put it on ice.
The Horde also got contributions from the bench, including from Ryley Dow, who meshed a 3-pointer that gave Westside a 21-18 lead midway through the third quarter.
"We were very motivated (by the previous loss to LT)," Smith said.
The Horde missed free throws in the loss to Long Trail at the end of the game. This time they made good at the stripe.
"Free throws win games," Smith said.
Smith said he felt the key to the remainder of the season for West Rutland will be ball movement.
It is that phase of the game that will give the Horde more looks than they had Wednesday night.
Kyle Laughlin led West Rutland with 11 points and Serrani added 10. Smith had just three but one was about as big as a point can get.
Jackson Washburn led the Mountain Lions with 11 points and Liam Murphy, a workhorse on the boards, followed with 10. Jeremy Linfield added six.
"I thought West Rutland did a good job of keeping Washburn out of our offense," Long Trail coach Seth Rice said.
Westside coach Jordan Tolar deployed both a box-and-one and diamond-and-one on Washburn.
"He is a phenomenal player," Tolar said of Washburn. "He can hurt you. We wanted to make the other four beat us."
It was also a nice win for the psyche because the Horde brought a four-game losing streak into the matchup.
The Lions fell to 2-9.
Neither team was able to gain separation from the other. The biggest lead all night was four points when Laughlin's free throw extended Westside's lead to 10-6 early in the second quarter.
Washburn nailed a 3-point field goal with 1:55 left in regulation time to make it 32-32 and that was the score going into overtime.
Rice and the Mountain Lions were able to play the game at their tempo.
"We've got to be in the 30s," Rice said. "We don't want to go up and down.
"We play hard and we try to play smart."
Ineffective rebounding might have cost the Mountain Lions.
"Late, we just didn't get those defensive rebounds," Rice said.
"We play well enough to stay in games but we have trouble winning games."
That lack of rebounding meant that with the game on the line, the Horde was getting second and third chances to score on several possessions.
"I think we can get to Barre," Smith said of the site of the Division IV Final Four.
Tolar doesn't disagree, and he tried to impress on the Horde what it would take to achieve that goal in the locker room following the game.
"It's wide open. But you need to find that next level of energy," he told his players.
The Horde will be looking to find it Friday night when the Arlington Eagles come into Hinchey Gym for another matchup between D-IV teams involved in the wild scramble for playoff seeding.
