WEST RUTLAND — If Kyle Laughlin keeps reading, he might book reservations for himself and his West Rutland boys basketball team at the Barre Auditorium, site of the Division IV semifinals and championship game.
“I had been in a shooting slump so I read in an article on how to get out of it,” Laughlin said.
The gist of the article was to just clear your head and stop worrying about your shooting. It worked pretty well. Laughlin drained seven 3-point field goals on the way to a 29-point evening in Monday’s 67-51 victory over Proctor.
It was quite a night for the Golden Horde, for it gave them the Tom Ascoli Trophy, named for a late, longtime booster of Golden Horde athletics.
More than that, it gave the Horde a sweep of the season series with Proctor — Westside won the earlier meeting in Proctor 42-40.
Everyone was buzzing about that feat because it had not been accomplished in a long time.
The Phantoms had the upper hand early. Brennon Crossmon made all three free throws after he was fouled shooting beyond the arc, and then he drove for another hoop to give Proctor a 16-11 lead with 2:28 left in the first quarter.
West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar took his team out of the zone and went man. Suddenly, things got a lot better for the Horde.
Trailing 21-16 after the opening quarter, the Horde won the second stanza to forge a 30-27 halftime lead.
Laughlin beat the third-quarter buzzer with an off-balance heave. That 3-pointer gave Westside a 47-39 lead to protect over the final eight minutes.
“That was a dagger,” West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington said.
Early in the fourth, yet another 3-pointer from Laughlin swelled the lead to double digits and the Horde extended the lead from there.
“Getting the trophy tonight and beating Proctor is the biggest part of my career,” Laughlin said.
He had plenty of help. Michael Barrett had three 3-pointers for his 14-point output and Tyler Serrani added 13 points.
Tolar felt he also got key contributions from Perry and Levi Petit off the bench.
Conner McKearin heated up beyond the arc with four 3s to lead Proctor with 24 points and Crossmon contributed 10 points.
The Horde improved to 11-8. Entering the game, they were No. 6 in the state rankings and in danger of falling out of a spot that would give them a home playoff game.
The Phantoms fell to 12-7 and were tied with Poultney for the No. 2 spot entering the game. Danville occupied the top spot. The home floor for the Phantoms’ first game looks relatively certain.
The shootout began early. The first nine points of the game were on 3s. Crossmon nailed one and Laughlin answered to make it 3-3 before McKearin put the Phantoms up 6-3.
Macalyster Perry connected on a 3 for Westside to put them in front and McKearin drew the Phantoms even with another bomb. Game on.
The Phantoms are a good 3-point shooting team night in and night out, so Tolar was compelled to put his guys into a man defense.
“Proctor is such a big game,” Laughlin said, clutching the trophy.
Making the win all the more impressive was the fact the Horde was down a couple of starters. Ryan Smith and Tim Blanchard were sidelined with the flu.
“You have got to have confidence in all your players,” Tolar said. “You have got to have confidence in man 10 just as much as in man one. I think our players did that tonight.
“Kyle had a great game. He was a leader tonight.”
The Horde has another tough one Friday night with Poultney in town.
The Phantoms will look to end the regular season on a winning note at home against Arlington.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.