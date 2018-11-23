Victory-starved Castleton got a taste of success and the kicker was that it was also a character-building victory.
After surrendering the tying goal on a giveaway in the second period, the Spartans got two goals from Glenn Wiswell in the third and tagged King’s College with a 3-1 setback Friday at Spartan Arena.
That means at 4 p.m. Saturday, the Spartans will defend their WSYB/Catamount Radio Invitational title. Castleton will have a rematch of last year’s championship game when the Spartans skate against SUNY-Brockport, which had five different players score in a 5-1 victory over Anna Maria in the tournament’s opening game.
Sophomore goalie Luke Cohen stopped 22 of 23 shots in his first start to earn the victory for the 1-5-3 Spartans.
The Spartans outshot the Monarchs 42-23 but Monarchs goalie Brandon Daigle had 39 stops to frustrate a Castleton offense that generated plenty of chances.
The ones that got away loomed large as the second period was coming to a close and Castleton gave away the puck at the top of its attacking zone. Michael DiShiavi stole it and shuffled it ahead to Jamie Lucas as he neared the blue line. He skated in ahead of a defender and scored inside the left post 11:09 before the second intermission to tie the score at 1-1.
The third period was shaping up as perhaps the most even of all statistically until the Spartans scored twice in a span of 3:15. With 5:55 left, Dan Fitzgerald fed Wiswell between the faceoff circles and he fired a wrister past Daigle. Nick Gravina also assisted.
Asa Palker set the next scoring play in motion when his pass sent Gravina in on goal alone from the blue line. Daigle made the pad save but Wiswell was on the spot to clean it up for an insurance goal with 2:40 left.
Wiswell, Castleton’s top returning goal scorer with nine last season, has three this year.
Castleton took a 1-0 lead 9:18 into play on a nifty play by Jason Bilski, who stole the puck in front of the cage and slipped a shot past Daigle for his second goal of the year.
While fast-paced and hard-played, the contest was clean. Castleton took only one minor penalty and King’s two.
King’s, which played Brockport tough in a 2-0 loss earlier this year, fell to 0-9.
The Spartans overcame a 3-0 first-period deficit and defeated Brockport 4-3 in last year’s championship game.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
