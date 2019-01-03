Jennifer Usher, of “Make It Sew,” in Rutland tells the story of the opportunity she had 10 years ago to work in County Donegal in Northern Ireland. “They made fabric,” Usher says. “They hand-wove the wool that was produced literally next door, in a yarn factory.” Usher talks about the friendships she made there and deepened through their shared work. She says, “I found that I was really welcomed and really able to make friends.” See and hear Jennifer Usher tell the story in her own words in this week’s video at bit.ly/0104JenniferUsher and see Talking Pictures at rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.