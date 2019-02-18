The young guns were ablaze Monday at Spartan Arena.
The Rutland girls hockey team, with eight of its 17 players freshmen, toppled Burlington-Colchester 2-1 and the ninth graders had a huge hand in the victory.
Freshmen scored the goals. Isabel Crossman got the first one and, of course, another freshman had a major part in the play. Molly Abatiell had one of the assists on Crossman’s goal and Alexis Patterson had the other.
The second goal was by freshman Elise Lidstone. It was unassisted and broke a 1-1 tie 2:46 into the third period.
Another freshman who had a huge impact on the win that halted a three-game losing streak was goalie Kristen Pariseau. She was superb all game long, stopping 34 of the SeaLakers 35 shots.
“Everyone played well today. Our goalie played well,” Rutland coach Dirk Steupert said.
“They took the (2-1) loss to Rice hard and they all came to play today.”
“I was so excited when I scored the goal,” Lidstone said. “We really wanted to win after losing the last few games.
“I think this helps our confidence.”
The victory lifts the Raiders’ record to 11-6-1 with two games remaining. The SeaLakers fall to 11-5-1.
It gave the Raiders a sweep of the season series, having defeated BCHS 4-2 on the road back on Dec. 22.
BCHS outshot the Raiders 35-23 and sent a message early that the SeaLakers would be on the attack. The SeaLakers’ Ruby Wool unloaded a hard shot just 20 seconds into the game that Pariseau turned away.
That was early but it was a precursor. BCHS would be on the attack plenty, much of the time on the power play, and Pariseau stood up to the pressure all game long.
BCHS made a living on the power play but Pariseau helped kill it off with some spectacular plays and defensemen like Ella Beraldi and Maggie Schillinger were solid in denying the offense with the extra attacker.
The SeaLakers were skating 5-on-3 at one point and Steupert was extremely proud of the way his team contained them during that part of the game.
“They are very talented and for us to do that when they were 5-on-3 was just a great job,” Steupert said.
The Raiders drew first blood. Crossman took a pass right in front of the goal and tucked it past goalie Ally Peters with 5:17 left in the first period.
Steupert would have loved to see his Raiders get to the first intermission with the lead, but Madison Chagnon wove around a defender and got the only shot of the day past Pariseau 1:05 before the end of the stanza.
The SeaLakers were on the power play early in the second period. Often the penalties were killed with the aid of outstanding saves from Pariseau. This time, Schillinger made one of the best defensive plays of the day to help deny the power play quest.
“She can do that. She can block shots. That is her game,” Steupert said of Schillinger.
The second period was scoreless but hardly uneventful. Again, the Raiders took penalty killing to an art form and Crossman made a strong bid to score off a pass from Schillinger. It would have been nearly identical to her earlier goal.
Then, early in the final period, Lidstone delivered the game-winner.
Brianna Beauchamp had a strong bid for the insurance goal for the Raiders.
It would have been welcomed, because the SeaLakers were pressing the attack until the end.
But when the final horn sounded, relief, jubilation and the end of a three-game losing streak all came together.
The Raider youth is tempered by the fact that it is a group willing to do what it takes to grow.
“They are all willing to listen and learn,” Steupert said.
That is what makes the fast-approaching playoffs exciting for the Rutland team and its fans. They might win or they might lose. But one thing is a given: They will learn from the experience and apply the lessons going forward.
