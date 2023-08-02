Photographer Brenna Jepson stopped by Rutland's National Night Out celebration held Tuesday evening at Meadow Street Park. The annual event featured representatives from local law enforcement, nonprofits, as well as a variety of food and family friendly activities
Gallery: National Night Out 2023
BrennaJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today