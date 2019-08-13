More than 50 people came out on a sunny Saturday for the grand opening celebration for Garvey Nissan in Clarendon. After a long permitting process, the new dealership opened in April. The former Garvey Nissan was on Route 7 in Rutland Town. The new store is at 78 Route 7B North. While in Clarendon, it sits right on the border with Rutland Town. The grand opening ran from 1 to 3 p.m. and featured a car and prize giveaway, barbecue, a bounce house for the kids and even a magician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.