A resident of The Pines in Rutland cuddles with a puppy on Thursday. Seniors at The Pines sold crafts at Christmastime and raised $380 for Rutland County Humane Society. They decided to give $300 in cash, which the facility matched for a total of $600. They bought animal supplies with the remaining $80. RCHS brought three puppies to visit the seniors at The Pines in celebration of National Puppy Day and to say thank you for the donation. The puppies went up for adoption Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.