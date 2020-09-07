Rip Van Winkle slept for 20 years. Nine weeks was too long for Poultney’s David Hughes. He missed the 2015 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Hughes was making a trip to the hospital for surgery that year and fully intended to be discharged in time to make the Shrine Game, the annual all-star football team between the top recent high school graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire. Poultney’s Sam White was a member of the Vermont team and if there is player wearing the blue and gold, Hughes will be there to support him.
Not this time. The hernia ruptured and poisons filled his body. He was put in a medical coma.
When he woke up, he asked, “Did I miss the Shrine Game?”
His wife Dale told him that the Shrine Game was nine weeks ago.
Dale hung Sam White’s jersey by his bed during that Shrine Game and put the radio by his ear with the game’s play-by-play on it.
“I wanted him to be a part of something he has loved for years,” she said.
Poultney has a zealous fan base but it would be difficult to find anyone who bleeds blue and gold quite like Hughes. He rarely misses a game in any sport. He will even be in his familiar seat just beyond the west end zone for football practice each day.
“It is a small school and I played all three sports here,” said Hughes, a 1984 PHS graduate. “It’s a great community and I just like being around the kids.”
“Dave is really dedicated to Poultney High School athletics and steps up when anything is needed,” veteran Poultney High Athletic Director Dave Capman said. “He is a great fan.”
The fan has also been a coach. He was Capman’s line coach in football for years and also was at the helm of the Blue Devils in varsity girls basketball for two seasons. He has coached JV boys basketball, also.
He now retired from General Electric for medical reasons.
He said one of the highlights that comes to mind is when the Blue Devils won the 2007 state championship in football by upsetting a Windsor team that had beaten the Devils soundly during the season.
It appeared the Yellow Jackets were going to have their way with Poultney again but the Blue Devils turned the game around by making a goal-line stand just before halftime.
“That sticks out,” Hughes said.
Another moment that stands out is one that the most ardent Blue Devil fans are not likely to remember because it happened in a JV game when Hughes was coaching.
“Jamie Mills made a 3-pointer and jumped into my arms. The wins are great but to see a kid that excited about making one basket...” Hughes said.
Hughes has fought a battle with his weight and had gastric bypass surgery in 2004. He was down to 290 pounds but eventually got back to 370.
“I’ve tried every diet,” he said.
Now, he has hit on one he is having success with called the Noom Diet. He watches his caloric intake and exercises, aiming for 3,000 steps a day. He has lost 42 pounds since February.
“I could not be doing it without my family. Dale has been right there,” he said.
Poultney’s 2019 state football championship was special to Hughes because there were times he wondered if he would live to see another state title celebration by his beloved Blue Devils.
When the countdown to the victory that day against BFA-Fairfax was on, Hughes went behind the stands so people would not see him cry.
“I just lost it,” he said.
Chris Thayer, a former Blue Devil assistant football coach, died shortly after that state championship day. Hughes knew Thayer wasn’t doing well so he had a state championship jersey made and presented it to Thayer early.
Hughes’ best friend is Randy Perry, a Poultney High graduate from the same era as Hughes.
Perry once coached Proctor High School varsity softball and earned Marble Valley League Coach of the Year honors.
Then, Perry suffered a series of strokes.
Hughes picks him up and brings him to games. He also handles his finances.
You can see Hughes and Perry sitting together at Poultney High and Castleton University athletic contests all the time. Hughes also picks Perry up and brings him to football practice where they sit in the same seats beyond the end zone where you can find them at Saturday afternoon games.
“Randy loves the school,” Hughes said.
Hughes has taken on a new role: Bringing Poultney High’s Mack sisters a bottle of Gatorade before each game.
That was a ritual the Mack parents always performed. Then, one season, they missed some games when they went to see their oldest daughter off before she was deployed. Hughes picked up the ball (or rather the Gatorade) and he has been delivering it before the game ever since.
Shelby Mack graduated a couple of years ago and Kassidy graduated in 2020.
But younger sister Bella is entering the high school.
“Hopefully, I’ve got four more years of bringing the Gatorade,” Hughes said.
He will be bringing the Gatorade along with the spirit and support for the Blue Devils. Practice begins Tuesday. Sports are back in Poultney and David Hughes will be there.
