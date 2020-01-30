Snow report
Vermont
Blueberry Lake XC
— 4-6 base 11 of 11 trails, 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Bolton Valley
— 6:37a 3-5 new packed powder machine groomed 10-20 base 56 of 71 trails, 79% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p
Bromley Mountain
— 6:46a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 26-42 base 36 of 47 trails, 84% open, 154 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Burke Mountain
— 6:57a 1 new machine groomed 12-24 base 33 of 50 trails, 62% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Jay Peak
— 6:27a 2-3 new machine groomed 30-40 base 71 of 81 trails 88% open, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p 8:30a-4p
Killington
— 3:46p 1 new machine groomed 24-28 base 137 of 155 trails 88% open, 63 miles, 619 acres, 14 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Mad River Glen
— 5:49a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 12-24 base 52 of 52 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Magic Mountain
— 6-22 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun
Middlebury Snow Bowl
— 7:33a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 24-36 base 10 of 17 trails, 59% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow
— 6:33a machine groomed 12-18 base 63 of 87 trails 74% open, 29 miles, 400 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain
— 6:55a machine groomed 30-32 base 92 of 121 trails 76% open, 36 miles, 523 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Pico
— 1 new machine groomed 20-24 base sm Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon
Smugglers Notch
— 6:44a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 14-50 base 68 of 78 trails, 87% open, 280 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Stowe
— 6:45a 6 new powder machine groomed 24-48 base 101 of 116 trails 87% open, 36 miles, 448 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain
— 8:01a machine groomed 18-18 base 82 of 99 trails 83% open, 592 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush
— 6:23a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 12-40 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 12 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six
— 8:39a machine groomed 22-37 base 9 of 24 trails 38% open, 8 miles, 75 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Viking Nordic XC
— 8:23a variable machine groomed 1-4 base 22 of 22 trails Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Tue
Wild Wings XC
— 7:07a machine groomed 4-8 base 3 of 10 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Woodstock XC — 8:39a variable machine groomed 7-11 base 35 of 43 trails 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
