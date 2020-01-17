Vermont Ski Report
Bolton Valley —
Wed 6:13 am 2 — 3 new powder machine groomed 6 — 12 base 13 of 71 trails, 18% open, 4 of 6 lifts, sm Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p;
Bromley Mountain —
Wed 6:56 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 14 — 47 base 25 of 47 trails, 53% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Burke Mountain —
Wed 6:49 am 2 new powder machine groomed 10 — 24 base 14 of 50 trails, 26% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Jay Peak —
Wed 11:25 am 5 — 6 new packed powder machine groomed 20 — 30 base 65 of 81 trails, 80% open, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Killington —
Wed 4:39 pm 10 new packed powder machine groomed 20 — 24 base 91 of 155 trails 59% open, 52 miles, 439 acres, 21 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Mad River Glen —
Wed 5:35 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 12 — 25 base 4 of 52 trails, 8% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p;
Magic Mountain —
Wed 3:38 pm 4 — 5 new powder machine groomed 6 — 18 base 9 of 50 trails, 18% open, 4 miles, 40 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Jan 20: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun;
Middlebury Snow Bowl —
Wed 6:29 am 2 — 3 new powder 12 — 24 base 4 of 17 trails, 24% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Mount Snow —
Wed 6:39 am 3 new powder machine groomed 12 — 18 base 46 of 87 trails 55% open, 24 miles, 346 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Okemo Mountain —
Wed 6:39 am 2 new MG machine groomed 28 — 30 base 80 of 121 trails, 66% open, 30 miles, 448 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Pico —
Wed 4:41 pm 10 new packed powder machine groomed 18 — 18 base 18 of 58 trails 31% open, 7 miles, 119 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, sm Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon;
Ski Quechee —
Reopen 01/18 3 — 4 new machine groomed 16 — 32 base sm Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;
Smugglers Notch —
Wed 4:44 pm 10 new packed powder machine groomed 12 — 50 base 43 of 78 trails, 55% open, 182 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Stowe —
Wed 6:29 am 2 new MG machine groomed 24 — 48 base 48 of 116 trails 41% open, 17 miles, 279 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;
Stratton Mountain —
Wed 11:35 am 2 new MG machine groomed 16 — 16 base 70 of 99 trails, 71% open, 430 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Sugarbush —
Wed 6:37 am 2 — 3 new powder machine groomed 36 — 42 base 64 of 111 trails, 58% open, 29 miles, 308 acres, 11 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Suicide Six —
Wed 3:57 pm 5 new packed powder machine groomed 18 — 34 base 7 of 24 trails 29% open, 4 miles, 48 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Blueberry Lake XC —
Wed 9:02 am 6 new MG machine groomed 4 — 6 base 11 of 11 trails, 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Woodstock XC — Wed 8:32 am 2 new powder machine groomed 2 — 4 base 43 of 43 trails 29 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
