Vermont Snow Report

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:17 am packed powder machine groomed 10 — 20 base 36 of 71 trails 50% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p;

Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:44 am packed powder machine groomed 26 — 42 base 40 of 47 trails 97% open, 174 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:55 am MG machine groomed 12 — 24 base 34 of 50 trails 62% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Jay Peak — Wed 6:22 am MG mac hine groomed 30 — 40 base 73 of 81 trails, 90% open 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; 8:30a-4p;

Killington — Wed 3:11 pm MG machine groomed 20 — 24 base 102 of 155 trails 66% open, 55 miles, 471 acres, 16 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Mad River Glen — Wed 5:58 am packed powder machine groomed 16 — 25 base 46 of 52 trails 89% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p;

Magic Mountain — Wed 1:47 pm MG machine groomed 6 — 18 base 24 of 50 trails 48% open, 12 miles, 100 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, sm Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun;

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 7:00 am packed powder machine groomed 24 — 36 base 8 of 17 trails, 47% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mount Snow — Wed 6:35 am MG machine groomed 12 — 18 base 67 of 87 trails 77% open, 31 miles, 411 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:52 am MG machine groomed 30 — 32 base 88 of 121 trails 73% open, 34 miles, 505 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Pico — Wed 3:09 pm MG machine groomed 20 — 20 base 41 of 58 trails, 71% open 15 miles, 220 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon;

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:46 pm packed powder machine groomed 14 — 50 base 45 of 78 trails 58% open, 200 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Stowe — Wed 5:45 am packed powder machine groomed 24 — 48 base 104 of 116 trails, 90% open 39 miles, 473 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:15 am MG machine groomed 18 — 18 base 77 of 99 trails 78% open, 543 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sugarbush — Wed 6:27 am packed powder machine groomed 12 — 40 base 110 of 111 trails 99% open, 53 miles, 478 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Suicide Six — Wed 8:00 am MG machine groomed 22 — 37 base 7 of 24 trails 29% open, 6 miles, 70 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Blueberry Lake XC — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 4 — 6 base 11 of 11 trails, 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Grafton Trails XC — Wed 9:15 am packed powder machine groomed 1 — 5 base 13 of 13 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Okemo Nordic Center — Wed 8:43 am MG machine groomed 5 — 7 base 9 of 12 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Viking Nordic XC — Wed 6:44 am packed powder machine groomed 1 — 4 base 22 of 22 trails Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-5p;; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open: Thu-Tue;

Wild Wings XC — Wed 7:57 am MG machine groomed 8 — 12 base 3 of 10 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Woodstock XC — Wed 8:42 am MG machine groomed 7 — 11 base 35 of 43 trails 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; 