So, Ben & Jerry's — as a result of the settlement of its lawsuit against Unilever — has delisted on its website all of Israel, the only Jewish country on Earth, from places where it operates.
Clearly, its recent public focus on the "occupied" or disputed territories of Judea and Samaria, was just a red herring. Refusing to sell its products to the entire Jewish population of Israel under the guise of "social justice" was obviously Ben & Jerry's goal all along.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.