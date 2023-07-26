The 12th Shield Foundation, the new Vermont State University Castleton’s football booster club, scored a touchdown in its first meeting at the home of former Castleton player on Lake Bomoseen on Saturday.
“It was phenomenal,” former Castleton president Dave Wolk said of the gathering. “There were more people attending than for any other alumni event I have been to.”
Castleton head coach Tony Volpone gave a speech conveying his feelings about the importance of a booster club being restored for the sport.
There was a booster club for football when the the sport was launched at Castleton in 2009 but it had since dissolved.
“I came out of there so enthused,” Wolk said. “This is going to grow.”
The day included a pig roast and cornhole tournament.
There was $500 raised on the spot when the 12th Shield Foundation was unveiled on Saturday.
“There were a lot of different classes represented and players were there from when I first arrived,” Volpone said. “There were a lot of alumni parents there who are football supporters.”
There will likely be other smaller gatherings of the 12th Shield Foundation in locations such as Boston where large numbers of alumni are concentrated.
Wolk estimated the people attending to be in the range of 100 to 150.
Volpone said it was difficult to gauge how many people were there because some had to leave early and others arrived late.
The Spartans open the season on Sept. 2 at home against Plymouth State University.
Preseason camp opens at Castleton on Aug. 11 when Volpone is expected to greet 115 players.