The 2023 Vermont high school wrestling state championships are being held Friday and Saturday at Vergennes Union High School.
Mount Anthony has won a national record 33 straight state championships, so the target remains squarely on the Patriots' back.
MAU earned a dominant win in the championship match of the Large School State Duals against Colchester in an event held in Springfield.
Otter Valley and Spaulding were also in the top four at the duals.
Individual seeds were recently announced for states and are as follows:
106 pounds
1. Coy Lyford, Spaulding (33-3)
2. Mason Sheltra, Colchester (36-4)
3. Noah Markwell, Springfield (31-8)
4. Hannah Keithen, St. Johnsbury (26-14)
5. Finn McMahon, Essex (13-16)
Unranked: Aaron Collette, MAU; Sean Maynard, CVU.
113 pounds
1. Cahota Lafond, Colchester (41-2)
2. Duncan Harrington, MAU (32-8)
3. Conner Meacham, Mt. Abraham (20-14)
4. Thomas Given, Otter Valley (21-24)
Unranked: Samnatha Hallock, Vergennes; Braiden Pinsenault, Springfield.
120 pounds
1. Devin Hemingway, Mt. Abraham (25-3)
2. Alex Sperry, Middlebury (32-7)
3. Logan Davis, MAU (20-2)
4. Camden Ayer, CVU (27-12)
5. Jaden Coppins, Colchester (20-9)
6. Austin Strang, St. Johnsbury (18-9)
Unranked: Austin Krueger, Mt. Mansfield; Hazel Cromwell, BBA; Jackson Marks, Otter Valley; Lance Trepanier, Spaulding.
126 pounds
1. Alex Perez, MAU (35-10)
2. Trey Lee, Fair Haven (38-7)
3. Dillan Lacasse, Springfield (28-13)
4. Leo Johnson, Spaulding (29-17)
5. Tennyson Miller, Essex (27-17)
6. Karter Morey, Lyndon (7-5)
7. Logan Stearns, Vergennes (12-7)
Unranked: Landon Larose, Mt. Mansfield; Ethan Ross, Otter Valley; Maisa Allen, Mt. Abraham; Kegan Stone, Middlebury; Aiden Perran, Colchester; Evan Butchino, CVU; Fynnigan Mullen, BBA.
132 pounds
1. Eli Brace, Vergennes (44-1)
2. Avery Carl, Middlebury (30-3)
3. Lincoln Wilcox, Otter Valley (41-7)
4. Tyler Monick, MAU (31-9)
5. Sebastian Krueger, Mt. Mansfield (26-9)
Unranked: Kaden Grout, Randolph; Jackson Ladd, St. Johnsbury; Gavin Winnie, Spaulding; Matthew Smardon, CVU; Tyler Blanchard, Colchester; Clayton Markwell, Mt. Abraham.
138 pounds
1. Elias Kalat, Spaulding (39-7)
2. Caleb Whitney, Otter Valley (41-6)
3. Asa Reis, MAU (14-6)
4. Kingston Cotter (17-11)
5. James Ripkey, Mt. Mansfield (23-11)
6. Drew Best, Randolph (17-17)
Unranked: Nick Harrison, Springfield; Tyler Demas, St. Johnsbury; Dylan Jacobs, Colchester; Rayhead Clayton, BBA.
145 pounds
1. Noah Powell, Essex (30-8)
2. Matt Conant, Mt. Abraham (29-12)
3. Taylor Fletcher, Mt. Mansfield (28-12)
4. Shawn Gassaway, MAU (21-13)
5. Michael O'Callaghan, Colchester (25-11)
6. Quinn Smith, Harwood (13-8)
7. Carter Giles, Otter Valley (19-9)
8. Liam Robinson, Fair Haven (27-19)
9. David Rigney, Springfield (13-15)
10. John Marcellus, Spaulding (17-17)
Unranked: Connor Decker, St. Johnsbury; Spencer Sheldon, BBA; Cassidy Flemming, CVU; Jackson Paquin, Vergennes.
152 pounds
1. Anthony Matas, Essex (35-9)
2. Jordan Lavoie, Colchester (34-4)
3. Tucker Babcock, Otter Valley (48-6)
4. Spencer Boucher, MAU (26-10)
5. Max Laperle, Spaulding (29-19)
6. Colby Grout, Randolph (11-7)
7. Paityn DeLong, Fair Haven (21-20)
8. Wesley Husk, Mt. Abraham (16-8)
Unranked: Ethan Verricchoine, CVU; James Szkutak, BBA; Colby Kathann, Harwood; John Deering, Middlebury; Taylor Patch, Mill River; Tiegen Buskey, Vergennes; Max Demaine, Lake Region; Brooke Davis, St. Johnsbury; Abby Williams, Green Mountain; Kaylee Moore, Springfield.
160 pounds
1. Cam Katon, Colchester (35-6)
2. Jack Arpey, Mt. Mansfield (26-4)
3. Ozzy Alsaid, St. Johnsbury (31-6)
4. Peyton Lavoie, Vergennes (15-16)
5. Chase Cram, Otter Valley (24-9)
6. Zane Cooper, Randolph (30-11)
7. Landin Larrabee, Spaulding (16-19)
8. Jacob Underhill, CVU (18-15)
Unranked: Jaiden Anderson, Essex; Caleb Durand, Harwood; Arman Kazaryan, Springfield; Aiden Riordan, MAU; Lucas Grover, Mt. Abraham.
170 pounds
1. Aaron Johnson, MAU (40-4)
2. Simon Allen, Randolph (30-9)
3. Gabe Bache, Fair Haven (25-16)
4. Skylar Lamphere, Colchester (19-14)
5. Coalby Reid-Lamonda, Spaulding (19-19)
6. Drake Felkl, Otter Valley (31-18)
7. Tyerell Lavoie, Vergennes (17-5)
Unranked: Steven Lackard, Middlebury; Braydon Rumrill, Springfield; Cooper Sheldon, BBA; Da'Quan Lowery, St. Johnsbury; Jaden Harrington, Mill River.
182 pounds
1. Thomas Murphy, CVU (33-3)
2. Isaac Preston, Vergennes (29-6)
3. Isaac Whitney, Otter Valley (34-14)
4. Brody Coppins, Colchester (33-9)
5. Ryan Marsden, MAU (24-15)
6. JT Wright, BBA (31-18)
Unranked: Alex Lord, Harwood; Caleb Hoar, Spaulding.
195 pounds
1. Jamison Couture, Vergennes (24-4)
2. Josh Martel, Colchester (37-13)
3. Sanat Amantayev, St. Johnsbury (26-9)
4. Simon Martin, Otter Valley (28-15)
5. Rieley Lyford, Randolph (20-16)
6. James Murphy, MAU (15-13)
7. Hunter Ferland, Springfield (22-21)
Unranked: Clifford Walker, BBA; Owen Ackerman, Mt. Mansfield; Alexander Poczobut, Spaulding.
220 pounds
1. Chris Folsom, Essex (27-8)
2. Caden Howell, Vergennes (27-8)
3. Colton DeLong, Fair Haven (34-13)
4. Carson Herzfeld, MAU (22-16)
5. Keevon Parks, Otter Valley (25-10)
6. Trent Rumrill, Springfield (10-6)
7. Owen Fullerton, Colchester (21-18)
Unranked: Dominic Decker, BBA; Reuben Mentzer, Spaulding.
285 pounds
1. Cole Wright, Springfield (39-6)
2. Nick Sheldrick, Middlebury (29-5)
3. Graham Resmer, Winooski (19-10)
4. Schylar Francis, MAU (23-20)
5. Derek Li, Otter Valley (27-20)
6. Jonathan Hayward, Essex (9-14)
7. Miles Kaplan, BBA (17-15)
Unranked: RJ Collins, Colchester; Kenyon Thompson, CVU; Phillip Maurice, Spaulding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.