After meetings this week, the Vermont Principals’ Association’s football committee released its guide on Friday morning for how 7-on-7 touch football will look this fall in the state.
The VPA announced on Aug. 11 that there would be no 11-on-11 full contact football this fall, instead opting for a 7-on-7 touch option.
In Friday’s guide, the VPA announced there will be no postseason tournament this fall, with each team expected to play nine games.
“I want to start off to say that we are grateful for the opportunity to play any form of football this season, we need to keep this season in perspective, and it is our mission to allow programs to continue to develop players for the future while having fun,” said committee chair and Middlebury athletic director Sean Farrell, in the football guidance.
“Now, more than ever, our student-athletes need to have an opportunity to be around their peers in a safe and controlled environment while having fun. Our season will be competitive and the following structure of the season supports that goal.”
On the decision to have no postseason, Farrell said in an email to media and coaches, “It was the decision of the VPA Football Committee that the 7 v 7 format has fundamentally changed the game and they felt that it was more important to have students participate in as many games/events as possible, rather than focusing on a postseason.”
The first day of play is set for Sept. 26, provided that schools have entered step three of the state’s Strong and Healthy Start guidance. The season wraps up on Oct. 23 or Oct. 24, depending on the team’s schedule.
Varsity games will be played twice a week. Games will happen on Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday/Saturday. A scheduling survey is being sent out to schools to help aid in the process.
The BasicsFor starters, the obvious. Each team can have no more than seven players on the field at a time. Players, coaches, officials, staff and spectators must wear a mask at all times.
Quarters will be 15 minutes long and they will have a running clock that starts after the opening kickoff of each half or when the ball is first snapped from the 30-yard line.
Along with the quarterback, teams will get everyone in involved by having the lineman play in the first and third quarters, while running backs and wide receivers play in the second and fourth quarters.
Helmets will be the only protective equipment used, with the absence of tackling being in place. Receiver gloves are encouraged and mouth guards are recommended, but not mandatory.
Key rules
So how will this all work?
All offensive plays must be forward passes and the quarterback must get the ball out in four seconds. If he does not, the timekeeper referee waits until the play is over and brings the ball back to the original line of scrimmage with a loss of down.
A backwards pass results in a loss of down, but once a forward pass is completed, a lateral pass is allowed.
A team can choose to kick off to start a half or after a score, but that’s only for the kicker’s development. No matter the result of the kick, the drive starts on the 30-yard line.
Punts are allowed and the defense can have two players back to receive the punt. If the punt is caught, that will be point of possession for the drive. Similar to the 11-on-11 version, if it’s not touched, the point where the ball stops being in motion is where the offense takes over. No fake punts are allowed.
Field goal attempts are allowed. If the attempt is missed, the ball is dead and the opposing team takes possession at the point of the kick.
There will be no blocking or tackling and a ball carrier is legally down when touched with one or two hands. Incidental contact by the defender doesn’t constitute a touch.
Fumbles are a dead ball at the spot and the last team retains possession. A muffed snap is not considered a fumble and the four-second throw window remains in play.
Interceptions are a live ball and can be returned. A fumble on the return results in a dead ball.
The offensive center is not an eligible receiver but is an eligible defender on an interception by the defense.
In terms of pace of play, the offensive team has 40 seconds to snap the ball once the previous play ends and 25 seconds after an administrative stoppage.
The responsibility to avoid contact falls on the defensive player and any defender who crosses the line of scrimmage is called for defensive offsides.
ScoringTouchdowns remain the same, earning the offense six points. A safety is still two points and gives the team that forced it the ball on the 30-yard line.
Point after attempts could be an interesting wrinkle to a team’s strategy.
A made PAT kick from the 5-yard line results in one point. A successful pass from the 10-yard line nets two points.
COVID guidelines
On top of wearing a mask at all times, there will be daily health screenings of students, coaches and staff.
Helmets have to be sanitized daily, as do blocking sleds, blocking bags and any other shared equipment.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.