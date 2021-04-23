It was one of those rainy June days when you can’t be sure whether or not you will get the baseball game in. Fair Haven jumped on Harwood for a big early lead but with the skies threatening, Fair haven coach Chuck Neal was worried the Slaters might have to make the long trip back to Duxbury another day to replay the game.
He had his hitters bunting every pitch to make quicker outs in an effort to get the game completed.
Gordie Martel saw a pitch that looked too enticing. He swung and lined a base hit.
“He was mad at me,” said Martel recently from his home in Danville, Virginia.
Then, the Highlanders began to cut into Fair Haven’s lead.
“We were saying, ‘uh, oh, what have we done,” recalled Martel.
But the Slaters held on for an 8-5 victory.
They not only beat the rain in that semifinal game, they beat Vergennes 8-0 in the state championship game in Windsor.
“Jim Egan (the Fair Haven catcher) reached out to me recently and said, ‘Do you realize it’s been 50 years,’” Martel said.
Yes, this is the golden anniversary of a great sports year at Fair Haven. They also defeated Winooski to win the boys basketball state crown that season.
Martel was a sophomore that season. He was a member of a strong team with players like Egan, Tim Gilbert, Dave Anderson, Leo Hutchins, John Brough, Bruce Coville, Steve Sheldon and Bill Doran.
Martel would go on to play baseball at Castleton for coach Jim Thieser.
He went to graduate school at Indiana State and then worked for a number of years in the athletic training field in Flint and Kalamazoo, Michigan.
While at Kalamazoo, a father brought in a spindly high school athlete who was an outstanding basketball and baseball player.
His father told Martel his son was a special athlete but Martel had his doubts when he looked at the player who was 6-foot-2 and only about 140 pounds at the time.
Derek Jeter would do a nice job of filling out both his body and his resume.
Jeter liked the way Martel taped his ankle. Jeter’s father was so impressed that he asked Martel to go over and show Derek’s coaches how he taped his ankle so he did.
Martel wound up in Virginia in 1992 as an athletic trainer at Averett University, an NCAA Division III school in Danville.
The Slaters beat a pretty good Mount St. Joseph team in the regular season in 1971.
“That was a good team. They had guys like Dave Morgan and Robbie Gilligan,” Martel said.
Then, they played their neighboring rival Poultney and beat the Blue Devils convincingly.
“We exploded against Poultney. That kind of woke a few people up that we might be good,” Martel said.
Martel said nobody regarded that 1971 baseball team as a threat when the playoffs began.
“We were a low seed. It was really unexpected,” he said.
“We really liked playing for coach Neal. We all really liked him as a coach. He kept us loose. He wasn’t afraid to juggle the lineup, move somebody down when he was not hitting or move someone up who was hot.”
Martel is semi-retired and turns 66 in a few months. He stays busy. He has an aerial photography business that involves drones and also does virtual tours of homes for real estate companies.
He recalls his days playing for the Spartans as fondly as he does the ones in the Slater uniform.
He played on some good teams at Castleton with teammates like fellow Fair Haven graduate Mike Dorion and Dan Chartrand from Otter Valley.
He saw Dorion have one of the most torrid hitting days any player has ever had at Castleton.
“He had two grand slams in that game,” Martel said.
Castleton actually played against Averett on its southern trip several years ago and, of course, Martel attended the game.
That was a big day for Rutland County baseball in 1971. Proctor also won its state crown on the same field in Windsor that afternoon.
Gordie Martel has had a pretty full life from taping Derek Jeter to playing on the state championship baseball team at Fair Haven.
He still finds it hard to believe that this is the golden anniversary of that glorious day in Windsor.
