L.D. Pierce Invitational
Qualifying Scores
At Rutland Country Club
Seth Anderson and Michael Walsh 62
Frankie Sanborn and Max Major 63
Eric Lajeunesse and Troy Evans 64
Garren Poirier and Evan Russell 65
Nick Taylor and Steve Burak 65
Brian Albertazzi and Matt Barnard 65
Drake Hull and Jared Nelson 66
Will Gage and Justin Norris 66
Matthew Gammons and Logan Markie 67
Dan Cole and Corey Taylor 67
William Hadden and Matt Smith 68
Samuel Major and Cody Booska 68
Jeffrey Houle and Jared Barber 68
Jody Larson and Mike Dukette 69
Travis Mott and Edward Linto 70
Michael Tyler and Josh Markie 70
Scott Rainaud and Brendan Carr 70
Brian Hill and Dale Patterson 71
E.J. Czajkowski and Matt Czajkowski 71
Kevin Thompson and Gregg Spiro 72
Jason Morrissey and George Smith 72
Andy Nardell and Matt Kinsman 72
Tim Barrett and Matthew Wilson 72
Rodney McPhee and Stephen Waite 72
Alex Taylor and Douglas Elser 72
Nick Ojala and Justin Del Bianco 72
Peter Mittendorf and Jeff Sanborn 72
Ted Salerni and Jeff Brown 72
Marc Abatiell and Peter Kelley 72
Will Banfield and Matt Albertazzi 72
Dan Keith and Robbie Naylor 73
Kevin Mee and Jimmy Mee 73
Mickey Foley and Carl Ojala 73
Dennis Booska and Scott Cote 73
Kevin Candon and Bob Aronson 74
Peter Christenson and Raymond Bostock 74
Scott Duffy and Dave Huestis 74
Rick Goeke and Robert Burke 74
Vic Shappy and Tim McAuliffe 74
Scott Gregg and Ron Smith 74
Rob Stedman and Justin Sheehy 75
Ron Yacawych and Taylor Massie 75
Charles Shomo and Ryan Hennessy 75
Matthew Seager and Kyle Anderson 75
Brad Stewart and Matthew Driscoll 75
Brendan O'Brien and Patrick Herlihy 75
Steven Currie and Greg Hart 75
John Esterbrook III and John Esterbrook Jr. 75
Hugh Barber and Josiah Bartlett 76
Michael Morgan and Curt Hier 76
Jim Taylor and Jim Cummings 76
Tristan Stoutes and Mark Stoutes 76
Dylan Rotella and Phil Caron 76
Travis Luck and Brian Casey 76
Bob Kennedy and Sean Kennedy 76
Joben Fineberg and Jake Easton 77
Chris Richards and Ron Mecier 77
Reece Rotella and Walker Littlehale 78
Tyler White and Chad Quirion 78
Thomas Franzoni and Bill Franzoni 78
Tom Soderberg and Pete Breen 78
Bernard Buteau and John Dore 78
Peter Hogenkamp and Daniel Hogenkamp 78
Mark Knuffke and Trevor Leonard 78
Nick Storm-Olsen and Robert Cornell 79
Frank Dumas and Michael Charron 79
Bill O'Rourke and Mike Dorion 79
Ron Ferro and Richard Ferro 79
Robert Turgeon and Dan Turgeon 79
Derek Esposito and Frank Giaccio 79
Steve Testerman and John Ahern 79
Roger Stanley and Bill Tolin 80
Domenic Chiarella and Ted Arbo 80
Craig Caswell and Don Lorraine 80
Pat Cioffi and Dan Seager 81
Butch Paul and Jeffrey Paul 81
Terry Campney and Fred DiPietro 82
Robert Kolodzej and Harold Weissman 82
Stephen Wilk and Nate Fineberg 82
John Franzoni and Jim Kaat 82
Brad Hart and Michael Rippon 82
Frank Plimpton and Arthur Shields 83
Corey Stearns and Gary Ladabouche 83
Michael Levandowski and Paul Carroccio 83
Daniel Ewald and Paul Dorion 84
Michael Stempek and Johnnie Stempek 84
Art Bemis and Greg Taylor 84
Bernie Webster and Scott Pinkham 85
Brendan Collins and Patrick Collins 85
Bob Prozzo and William Jakubowski 85
Frank Urso and Ken Hobson 85
Tom Allen and Rich Alvarez 86
Tom Meaker and Robert Nicolino 86
JJ Cioffi and Bruce Bentley 90
Brendon LaFaso and Michael McClallen 90
David Schmitt and Ethan Schmitt 91
