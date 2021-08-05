L.D. Pierce Invitational

Qualifying Scores

At Rutland Country Club

Seth Anderson and Michael Walsh 62

Frankie Sanborn and Max Major 63

Eric Lajeunesse and Troy Evans 64

Garren Poirier and Evan Russell 65

Nick Taylor and Steve Burak 65

Brian Albertazzi and Matt Barnard 65

Drake Hull and Jared Nelson 66

Will Gage and Justin Norris 66

Matthew Gammons and Logan Markie 67

Dan Cole and Corey Taylor 67

William Hadden and Matt Smith 68

Samuel Major and Cody Booska 68

Jeffrey Houle and Jared Barber 68

Jody Larson and Mike Dukette 69

Travis Mott and Edward Linto 70

Michael Tyler and Josh Markie 70

Scott Rainaud and Brendan Carr 70

Brian Hill and Dale Patterson 71

E.J. Czajkowski and Matt Czajkowski 71

Kevin Thompson and Gregg Spiro 72

Jason Morrissey and George Smith 72

Andy Nardell and Matt Kinsman 72

Tim Barrett and Matthew Wilson 72

Rodney McPhee and Stephen Waite 72

Alex Taylor and Douglas Elser 72

Nick Ojala and Justin Del Bianco 72

Peter Mittendorf and Jeff Sanborn 72

Ted Salerni and Jeff Brown 72

Marc Abatiell and Peter Kelley 72

Will Banfield and Matt Albertazzi 72

Dan Keith and Robbie Naylor 73

Kevin Mee and Jimmy Mee 73

Mickey Foley and Carl Ojala 73

Dennis Booska and Scott Cote 73

Kevin Candon and Bob Aronson 74

Peter Christenson and Raymond Bostock 74

Scott Duffy and Dave Huestis 74

Rick Goeke and Robert Burke 74

Vic Shappy and Tim McAuliffe 74

Scott Gregg and Ron Smith 74

Rob Stedman and Justin Sheehy 75

Ron Yacawych and Taylor Massie 75

Charles Shomo and Ryan Hennessy 75

Matthew Seager and Kyle Anderson 75

Brad Stewart and Matthew Driscoll 75

Brendan O'Brien and Patrick Herlihy 75

Steven Currie and Greg Hart 75

John Esterbrook III and John Esterbrook Jr. 75

Hugh Barber and Josiah Bartlett 76

Michael Morgan and Curt Hier 76

Jim Taylor and Jim Cummings 76

Tristan Stoutes and Mark Stoutes 76

Dylan Rotella and Phil Caron 76

Travis Luck and Brian Casey 76

Bob Kennedy and Sean Kennedy 76

Joben Fineberg and Jake Easton 77

Chris Richards and Ron Mecier 77

Reece Rotella and Walker Littlehale 78

Tyler White and Chad Quirion 78

Thomas Franzoni and Bill Franzoni 78

Tom Soderberg and Pete Breen 78

Bernard Buteau and John Dore 78

Peter Hogenkamp and Daniel Hogenkamp 78

Mark Knuffke and Trevor Leonard 78

Nick Storm-Olsen and Robert Cornell 79

Frank Dumas and Michael Charron 79

Bill O'Rourke and Mike Dorion 79

Ron Ferro and Richard Ferro 79

Robert Turgeon and Dan Turgeon 79

Derek Esposito and Frank Giaccio 79

Steve Testerman and John Ahern 79

Roger Stanley and Bill Tolin 80

Domenic Chiarella and Ted Arbo 80

Craig Caswell and Don Lorraine 80

Pat Cioffi and Dan Seager 81

Butch Paul and Jeffrey Paul 81

Terry Campney and Fred DiPietro 82

Robert Kolodzej and Harold Weissman 82

Stephen Wilk and Nate Fineberg 82

John Franzoni and Jim Kaat 82

Brad Hart and Michael Rippon 82

Frank Plimpton and Arthur Shields 83

Corey Stearns and Gary Ladabouche 83

Michael Levandowski and Paul Carroccio 83

Daniel Ewald and Paul Dorion 84

Michael Stempek and Johnnie Stempek 84

Art Bemis and Greg Taylor 84

Bernie Webster and Scott Pinkham 85

Brendan Collins and Patrick Collins 85

Bob Prozzo and William Jakubowski 85

Frank Urso and Ken Hobson 85

Tom Allen and Rich Alvarez 86

Tom Meaker and Robert Nicolino 86

JJ Cioffi and Bruce Bentley 90

Brendon LaFaso and Michael McClallen 90

David Schmitt and Ethan Schmitt 91

