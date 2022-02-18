Lauren Empey won’t forget the points she made at Middleborough High School that made her the first 1,000-point scorer in the girls basketball program.
She won’t forget the basket she was allowed to make to start the game against Castleton University on Thursday night, either.
She was on crutches and out for the season so she was allowed to make a hoop at the beginning of the game for UMass Dartmouth on the Corsairs’ Senior Night. Castleton was then allowed to make the hoop to square the score at 2-2.
Empey is the niece of Mike Empey, a well-known line coach in Vermont high school circles. Empey has been on the football staffs at both Bellows Falls and Brattleboro. He has also been the line coach for several Vermont teams in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Empey was not at the game but watched Lauren’s ceremonial hoop on video.
“It was pretty cool,” he said.
The 1,000-point night for the Middleborough High Sachems and the ceremonial hoop honoring a great career on Senior Night for the Corsairs were a couple of pretty awesome moments for Empey.
Mike Empey said he still talks with Brattleboro head coach Chad Pacheco almost daily and also communicates frequently with BF coach Bob Lockerby.
A graduate of Massachusetts Maritime, Empey is living in New Hampshire where he works at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant at this time.
He is not certain where he will land come fall as far as football is concerned.
He is keeping his hand in the game by doing some work for the National Football Foundation.
Whether it will be in Vermont or elsewhere, it is a good bet that Empey will be on somebody’s sideline this fall.
Lauren Empey and her teammates celebrated their Senior Game with a 65-54 victory over Castleton.
The Spartans will get an opportunity to avenge that defeat on Saturday at 1 p.m. in CU’s Glenbrook Gym.
Mike Empey’s brother Guy (Lauren’s father) will be there.
CHILDS AT CU
Lebanon High School running back/linebacker CJ Childs will play for New Hampshire against Vermont in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star senior football game to be played Aug. 6 at Castleton University.
That won’t the the last game Childs plays on Dave Wolk Stadium. He will be a freshman in the Castleton University football camp once the Shrine Game is over.
The Maple Sugar Bowl is an experience he will get to share with his father, Chris Childs is the New Hampshire head coach for the game.
HARRY AND BIRD
Windsor head boys basketball coach Harry Ladue and his assistant Don “Bird” Swinyer have been on the Yellow Jackets’ bench together for 39 years.
Thursday night they were honored for their long run of dedication that produced 14 trips to Finals Fours and a team that scored a record 117 points in a state championship game in 1995.
Some people might not know just what a prolific scorer Ladue was when he wore the Green & Gold for Windsor. He scored 45 points in a game against Bellows Falls in 1971.
When Swinyer was inducted into the Castleton University Hall of Fame with his baseball team, coach Jim Thieser told the audience that Swinyer was a smart player who never made a mental mistake.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.