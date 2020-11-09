Saturday morning I was on Route 7 and who came on the radio but Proctor native Caitlin Canty, the rising singer/songwriter in Nashville.
Her song was beautiful – aren’t they all? – but what hit me was the irony of the moment. Here, I was driving to Applejack Stadium in Manchester to watch a Proctor girls soccer team compete for a state title and Canty pops up. She played in one of the most memorable state championships games ever for Proctor.
It was 1999 at St. Michael’s College against Wilmington. Proctor and the Warriors played to a 0-0 tie through overtimes and even some 8-on-8 soccer before being declared co-champions.
The marathon struggle was something to see. The Phantoms and Warriors wanted it so bad. The will was there, but as the overtime ticked down, the legs were not there.
When her song was over I switched to an ESPN radio station. I am not sure who was in the studio but the other voice in the conversation belonged to ESPN’s Marty Smith who was driving through North Carolina at the time.
The topic of the most aesthetically beautiful sports venues surfaced.
Smith was somewhere near Wake Forest at the time and the person in the studio brought up how gorgeous the leaves were around Wake’s Truist Field, home to the Demon Deacons’ football team.
That led Smith to mention the beauty of Appalachian State’s Kidd Brewer Stadium with a burst of foliage that would make any New England town proud.
Kidd Brewer Stadium, a jewel in the mountains of western North Carolina, is one of the most picturesque settings for college football.
Naturally, the Rose Bowl with the stunning San Gabriel Mountains as its backdrop, came up.
Army’s Michie Stadium with its splendid views found its way into the conversation. Many regard it as the most spectacular setting for autumn Saturdays.
Then, I arrived at Applejack and quickly said to myself, ‘Hey, we’ve got our own horse in this race.”
Applejack Stadium itself is bucolic wonder with its historic grandstand built as part of a horse racing track in 1887. The natural grass field would be befitting to an MLS team but once you get past the field itself and look up, you see majestic mountains spread out before you on both sides that are breathtaking.
We are fortunate to have all kinds of sports venues in Vermont that titillate the senses.
Here are just a few of my favorites:
— The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball diamond. Looking beyond the outfield fence is a Vermont postcard come to life.
— Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The stock car track offers a view of a pastoral farm setting for a daytime race. It is not unusual to see a farmer on a tractor haying, providing a stark contrast to the other men and their machines as they chase their dreams through noise and dirt.
But night racing at the West Haven facility provides sunsets like you would not believe.
— Mountain Top in Chittenden. When Rutland High School or Castleton University host their Nordic races at this spot, spectators and athletes are in for a treat. The view is incredible.
—_ There are some gorgeous NCAA Division III football settings. I always have wanted to go to one of Sul Ross State’s games in Texas’ Big Bend Country.
But I don’t see how any can top the three we have in Vermont: Middlebury’s College’s Youngman Field, Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium or Norwich University’s Sabine Field.
These are gems anytime but at the peak of foliage they provide backdrops that makes it a joy to be there even if your team is losing.
— A small world nugget: Mount St. Joseph Academy girls soccer coach Lori Patterson, Rutland High graduate Sara Mumford and ESPN’s Marty Smith were students at Radford University in Virginia at the same time.
Patterson played on the women’s soccer team and Mumford on the field hockey team for the Division I Highlanders.
— A pet peeve of mine is public address announcers mispronouncing players’ names.
When a kid makes it all the way to the state championship game, it is one of the bigger days in their lives and they should have their name pronounced correctly.
Proctor’s Jenna Davine had her name pronounced incorrectly all day long.
Once when she was getting ready to report in, she hollered up to the press box, “It’s Dav-Inn.”
She was one of the primary pieces all season of the Phantoms’ attack, scoring eight goals, distributing bushels of assists and delivering precise crosses and corner kicks.
Only a sophomore, I’m betting she gets on the big stage again. It’s Dav-Inn.
— If I had been given a quarter for each time I heard, “It should be here every year” about Applejack Stadium on Saturday, I might have had enough for a nice meal at Manchester’s The Reluctant Panther Restaurant.
They were right. Applejack should by a fixture on the VPA’s championship soccer sites.
