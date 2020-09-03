CASTLETON — Castleton University, Alfred State and Keystone College held on for as long as they could, hopeful of putting together some type of bare-bones football season. Those were the last three teams from the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference trying to piece some semblance of a season together.
“The three of us held out for awhile, but in the end, it just wasn’t realistic,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
There is no playbook for a time when a new virus keeps football on the sidelines.
Time to improvise. Volpone is having the 70 players on campus working with the strength and conditioning coach for two weeks. That is the first segment of what he calls “phase-in practices.”
When the two weeks are over, the Spartans will begin on-field practices on Sept. 14.
Volpone felt the work with the strength and conditioning coach was extremely important because players did not have the access to gyms that they would have had during a normal summer.
The 70 players on campus represents about 60 percent of the roster the Spartans would have had. Captains Dustin Rock of Milton and Tony Martinez from Brattleboro are among those who returned.
When practices begin, the Spartans will be on the field four days a week for an hour-and-45 minutes.
There are some highly recruited freshmen who opted not to come to campus for reasons like safety (from the virus) or an aversion to on-line learning.
Volpone said he and the staff will remain in touch with those athletes and the hopes are that they will be back to wear the Spartan green in 2021.
It isn’t only football enduring the ramifications from these unusual times. The roar of the crowd under the lights of Dave Wolk Stadium is missing throughout the fall season with no soccer teams competing. Glenbrook Gym is quiet with the absence of volleyball matches and the Spartan hockey teams are preparing under a cloud of uncertainty with even the winter sports season in question.
You might think that a campus without the hoopla surrounding games would deflate the athletes but Castleton men’s soccer coach John O’Connor has noted there has been plenty of pizzazz to the practices.
“We’ve had two practices so far and they both have had great energy and enthusiasm,” O’Connor said.
“The structure of the practices have been just like I normally run them, but we’ve adjusted our numbers to fit what we have available to train. We are only doing three sessions per week plus additional strength and conditioning sessions.”
Team numbers are another difference in COVID-19 times. Like Volpone, O’Connor does not have everyone on campus who would have been there.
Still, O’Connor said only two of his players deferred enrollment, one to the spring semester and one to next fall. Two freshmen are studying remotely from home.
“We have 11 student athletes on campus in the residence halls and five living at home close enough to commute to practice. In addition, we have two players coming from the Burlington area once or twice a week as their schedules allow,” O’Connor said.
Women’s volleyball coach Lindsey Bynon has eight athletes on campus and seven who opted to stay home and take their classes online.
Bynon is saddled with the challenge of coaching in a state that is not a hotbed of high school volleyball. The sport has taken hold in the northern tier of the state but it is pretty much only Mount Anthony Union High School playing the sport in southern Vermont.
Still, one Vermonter has caught Bynon’s eye during the early practices.
“Lizzie Goodrich (a sophomore from Essex) has been playing great. She came back to campus in great shape and has such positive energy on the court,” Bynon said.
Bynon has been elated with the way the entire team has practiced during this first week.
Even in these strange times, silver linings do appear.
“The challenges of this fall give our new players a chance to go through a complete strength program with no worries of fatigue going into games,” O’Connor said. “With the majority of the players on campus being first-year students, it allows them to bond and get to know each other better, too. There is no pressure to rush into impressing the coaching staff in order to earn or maintain playing time, which I think will pay off big-time in their development and preparing them for next fall.”
“This season is going to be about creativity and perfecting skills,” Bynon said. “With a smaller roster and the importance of keeping the student athletes engaged, we are planning on utilizing our sand court on campus, constantly creating competitive situations and focusing on individual skills throughout the season.”
The virus has also changed recruiting. O’Connor points out that campus visits have been very beneficial to his cause in the recruiting of athletes. Travel restrictions have slowed these campus visits.
“Unfortunately, kids’ decisions may now come either very early or very late and involve a leap of faith in some cases,” he said. “The puzzle of recruiting has certainly gotten more difficult.”
“Recruiting is a different world right now,” Bynon said. “There are a limited number of places we can travel.”
Bynon will be conducting a Castleton Volleyball Virtual Open House via Zoom in an effort to give athletes a feel for the campus and program without traveling.
Delivering the news to the athletes that they will not be competing this fall season had to be about as tough an assignment as a coach has had.
O’Connor had been updating his athletes periodically, but when the news officially hits, the blow can only be softened so much.
“When the announcement was made they were disappointed but understood the reasons why,” O’Connor said.
“Telling the athletes that we won’t be competing this fall was heartbreaking,” Bynon said. “As soon as our season ended last November, the athletes were preparing for this season.”
The winter coaches are also grappling with uncertainty.
“We will have all but one player here on Oct. 1, our scheduled starting date,” Castleton men’s basketball coach Paul Cuplo said. “We are hopeful that the governor will lift the restrictions on college basketball so that we can get back to full-contact practices, but we’re ready to go forward with skeleton sessions and skill work if necessary.
“The players have been great. They’re excited to be back here, they’re working hard and they’re ready to go.”
“We are currently preparing as if we are going to play, but we will adjust if needed when the governor makes his decision on if we can play games,” Castleton men’s hockey coach Bill Silengo said.
The leaves are turning. Pumpkins await picking.
Yet, the campus is eerily quiet. The vibrant tailgate scene is missing and the cheering from the stands has been muffled. It’s a different fall.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.