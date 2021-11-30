BRANDON — You know that bright, bold entrance that spiffed up your welcome to Otter Valley Union High School. That’s old news now.
There’s a lot new about the 2021-22 winter sports season in Otterville. There’s a new girls varsity basketball coach and the wrestling team has a new home.
The Otters have been wrestling since 1978 and have never had a place of their own. Until this season.
There is a 30x60 garage in the back of the school where coach Cole Mason will hold all of his practices. The meets will still be held in the gymnasium.
“We repurposed it for wrestling. Having a full-time room for wrestling will be great,” OV Athletic Director Steve Keith said.
Ray Counter takes the reins of the girls basketball team and he has an idea of how he would like the Otters to play.
“I am hoping that we will play a lot more up tempo. That’s the goal,” Counter said.
“We have a great leader on the court with Alice Keith.
Keith is back for her senior year and she is embracing what Counter is bringing to the program.
“It is all so different. We are playing harder. It’s a different mindset,” Alice said.
Counter said the Otters won’t be big but they do possess quickness.
“A challenge will be matching up against some of the taller teams that we play,” he said.
“Everything is new right now. I did not get on board until late October. I have seen a lot of the girls play and I have coached some of them. But it is a lot different at the varsity level.”
Counter has two scrimmages that should give him a better idea of what he has on hand. The Otters go to Randolph for a scrimmages against Randolph and Danville on Saturday and then will go against Stowe on the following Tuesday at Stowe.
The opener will be Dec. 10 at Middlebury.
Keith is anxious to be playing her senior season in front of fans again. Spectators were not allowed at games last season.
But while the Otter basketball teams did not have fans, they at least had a season.
Not so for Cole’s wrestlers. No wrestling was allowed by the Vermont Principals’ Association as part of its COVID protocol last year.
Wrestling returns and the Otters have their own digs for practicing.
“These kids have never had a place to call their own,” Mason said.
“It shows a lot of commitment by the administration.”
Cole has a squad of 15 right now but he hopes to pick up some more and he believes the new practice facility might help toward that end.
Losing the 2020-21 season was tough for Mason and the Otters.
“I had a hell of a team,” Mason said, noting that it was the year the Otters had been pointing for since he took over in 2014.
But that chapter has already been turned and the only thing to do is look ahead. The new season begins Dec. 11 with a trip to Northern Adirondack High School in New York State.
Everyone is trying to get to CVU, scene of the State Championship.
But right now the Otters are just enjoying what they have in these first few days of practice. There’s no place like home. Especially when it is all yours.
