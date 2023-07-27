Impressions of the 2023 American legion Baseball Tournament:
Thumbs up: The Vermont State American Legion Baseball Tournament is one of the most unique and fun events of the year.
Seeing the action unfold over five days with eight teams trying to survive and advance offers up plenty of intrigue and suspense.
It takes a lot of work behind the scenes to pull off an event like this and Commissioner Scott Stevens and his crew put together an event that went off on schedule. The presentation from the pregame festivities to the action on the field was first class.
Thumbs down: Again, the game programs that fans paid $5 for had no players’ uniform numbers. The main reason that people buy a program is to be able to identify the players. Thumbs down: The forfeit by Manchester Union Underground was a black mark on Legion baseball. We’ve seen forfeits during the regular season through the years but nobody could recall one happening in the tournament.
Stevens pointed out that Manchester had 13 players on the roster at the beginning of the season.
Maybe that is not enough. Things happen during the summer like injuries or defections.
Should there be a minimum roster limit of, say, 15,to be able to start the season?
Thumbs up: The field was in outstanding condition and the grounds crew was on task, grooming the field before every game and between games.
Thumbs down: It would be really cool if the members of the host teams (Lakes Region in this case) were still around for the post tournament awards ceremony following the championship game. They were not.
Thumbs up: Post 49 and Post 50, the sponsoring Legion posts for the tournament, provided a complete five days for the players that included the banquet on the evening of the opening day of the tournament. They made it a memorable experience that the players will treasure.
Thumbs up: The menu at the food concession was extensive and the fare was delectable.
Thumbs up: The performance by the Lakes Region team under first-year coach Parth Patel was a terrific local story.
Brattleboro Post 5 coach Eric Libardoni had a lot of great things to say about Patel and the job he did this summer.
“Parth did a great job with them. I think he has them moving in the right direction,” Libardoni said.
Thumbs up: Essex Post 91 claimed the state title with one of the best Vermont teams in a long while, one that should make the state proud at the Northeast Regional. It is not outlandish to think that this is a team that could win the Regional for the reward of being one of the eight teams in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
FOOTBALL SUPPORT
Zach Howe caught 31 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns for the Castleton University football team in 2014.
He traveled a lot more yards to come back to the Castleton area on Saturday to attend the first meeting of the Vermont state University Castleton’s new football booster club, the 12th Shield.
The former wide receiver covered 3,718,840 yards or 2, 109 miles to get from his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico to attend the Castleton football event held at the home of former teammate Andrew Breting on Lake Bomoseen.
Howe, the brother of Otter Valley baseball coach Mike Howe, has been a travel nurse since graduating from Castleton in 2012 but no distance was going to keep him from this football meeting.
Must be pretty important, right?
Many former players and parents see the new 12th Shield as the lifeblood of the future of Castleton football. There was an anonymous donation of $1,500 given at the lake on Saturday and former players stepped up to make the total pot $2,000 to kick start the new booster organization.
Former player Todd Carr gave a speech at the event in which he mentioned the concept of satellite 12th Shield meetings in places like Boston where there are large concentrations of Castleton alumni.
Carr, who had 308 tackles — second all-time in program history — lives in Exeter, New Hampshire and initiated the organization before rounding up other players to be on the Board of Directors.
He believes the move to the MASCAC in 2024, a stronger and more established league than the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference of which Castleton has been a member of since 2009, will also help to energize the program.
“It is a huge step in the right direction,” Carr said.
And so is the 12th Shield.