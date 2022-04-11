There is only about 20 miles on I-91 between Brattleboro, Vermont and Greenfield, Massachusetts. That small ribbon of asphalt has been very good to the Castleton University softball team when it comes to pitching.
It has sent Brattleboro’s Kayla Wood along with Greenfield’s Taylor Lively and Olivia Joy north to dominate games for the Spartans.
This past weekend, Joy fired a no-hitter at Western Connecticut as part of a doubleheader sweep.
It was the first Castleton no-hitter since Wood pitched one against Thomas College in 2016.
All four no-hitters belong to the pitchers along that little I-91 stretch. Lively has two two of them.
Lively ranks first in program history in victories with 40 and Wood is next with 34. Lively is No. 1 in strikeouts with 503 and Wood is next with 367.
Wood has the best career earned run average at 1.74 and Lively is sixth with a 3.32 ERA.
They are easily the most decorated pitchers in the Spartan record book.
Lively deserves some of the credit for Joy showing up on the Castleton campus.
“Her sister was the Greenfield High coach and Taylor was working with the pitchers,” Castleton coach Eric Ramey said. “When Olivia was a junior, Taylor got a hold of me and said, ‘I think I have someone here who can help you.’”
Joy never helped more than on Sunday when she overpowered WestConn with her no-hitter, piling up eight strikeouts against no walks in a 1-0 victory.
“She was sharp. She was pitching ahead in the count,” Ramey said.
After second baseman Allie Almond made the play on a ground ball for the final out of the game, Joy had etched her name into very select company, joining Lively and Wood as Spartan pitchers who had notched no-hitters.
VAN GUNDY’S MEMORY
Dave Hyde recently asked athletes and coaches for their most memorable game for his column in the Orlando Sun Sentinel.
One of the people he asked was highly successful NBA coach Stand Van Gundy.
Van Gundy did not reply with any of the numerous NBA playoff games his teams had won. Rather, he chose a moment from when he was coaching at Castleton State College 1985.
Van Gundy said his Spartans were down 23-6 and still trailing by 13 at halftime but came back to win the NAIA District V championship game on a buzzer beater to advance to the national stage in Kansas City.
“That is still my favorite game and my favorite group of people I ever coached,” Van Gundy was quoted as saying in the Orlando newspaper’s column.
GODLEWSKI REACHES 500Former College of St. Joseph baseball coach Bob Godlewski reached a lofty milestone over the weekend, securing his 500th victory coaching college baseball.
Godlewski is now the coach of Bryant & Stratton in Albany, New York, a program affiliated with both the NAIA and USCAA.
His record at the Rutland college was 132-61 with two national championships (USCAA) while at the helm of the Fighting Saints.
“I am very proud of that,” Godlewski said.
He still maintains a home in Castleton.
“I love Vermont,” the coach said.
His team is 11-22 this season but Godlewski said the Bobcats are “in the hunt” for a spot at the USCAA national championship due to the strength of schedule.
“We have the toughest schedule in the USCAA,” Godlerwski said.
The Bobcats have 12 games remaining.
Godlewski does not have a Vermonter on his current roster but said he will be looking hard for recruits at upcoming high school and American Legion games in Vermont.
GULLSVILLEIan Parent, the 2019 Vermont Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, is living up to his billing at Endicott College.
A former CVU star, Parent has an impressive 2.63 ERA in his nine appearances with the Gulls. Eight of his outings have been in relief. He has a 1-0 record with 12 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.
The Gulls will be gaining a Rutland High athlete next year when Makenna Hubert goes to the school in Beverley, Massachsetts to compete in track and field.
A Presidential Merit Scholar, she will be majoring in Neuroscience and Forensic Psychology.
Rutland High’s Cathy Sharp, who graduated from Endicott in 2006, still ranks first in program history with 77 goals in one season in women’s lacrosse. She ranks No. 6 on the Gulls’ list with 168 career goals.
Three times, Sharp had seven goals in a single game.
