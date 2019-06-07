I once once said to Joe Crowley something like, “You must have attended the 1932 Olympics when your bother competed, right?”
He didn’t and I will never forget his response: “Los Angeles? Hell, we couldn’t afford to go to Center Rutland.”
Rutland High School graduate Frank Crowley was one of Vermont’s greatest athletes. He was an All-American runner at Manhattan College, a member of that school’s Hall of Fame and competed in the 1500 meters in the Olympics.
When Sports Illustrated compiled its list of the 50 greatest athletes of the century for each state, Crowley was omitted from the list. An injustice. A gross oversight.
First on that list was Olympic skier Andrea Mead Lawrence and deservedly so.
But somewhere among the 50 there had to be a place for Crowley to join Andrea Mead Lawrence among that cavalcade of stars.
He was forgotten but shouldn’t be again. When they consider subjects for future statues in Rutland, his name should be among the candidates.
If they ever run out of space in downtown Rutland, a Frank Crowley statue in the park in Proctor near the starting line for the race that bears the name of his family would be fitting.
Sunday, the Crowley Brothers Memorial will carry on the name of this great Rutland family with the event named for Frank and his brothers Joe and Larry.
But it would be a fitting tribute for our other Rutland Olympian to have his own legacy chiseled in marble.
___
This year’s Bellows Falls Union High School yearbook dedication to Shawn Burke is well deserved.
Burke is entrusted with the fields and grounds around the Westminster school and is meticulous in the way he cares for them. The football field and baseball diamond are always well manicured.
There is a reason why state championship soccer games are held at BF’s fields so often.
It’s not just a job to him. He bleeds BF purple and it shows.
___
While talking with Rutland High and Castleton University graduate Nick Boles about his job with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, Boles remarked how good it was to see Rutland people making their mark in athletics. He mentioned Kylle Kelly who was one of his receivers for a year when Boles was a quarterback at Rutland.
Kelly is on the move again. He recently took a full time job with the Detroit Lions as team operations assistant. He had been an intern with the Browns.
That reminds me that Otter Valley graduate Gabby Poalino’s summer at home will be a little shorter than some college students’ hiatus.
She returns to Purdue University early due to her assignment in athletic training with the Boilermaker football team.
