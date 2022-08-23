BRANDON — New Otter Valley football coach Jordan Tolar was an outstanding offensive lineman for Castleton University after transferring from McNeese State.
He is hopeful that his O-line at Otter Valley can win the battle in the trenches because he wants the centerpiece of the offense to be a ground-and-pound attack that will allow the Otters to control the ball.
"I think the line will help us establish the run," Tolar said.
"We need to establish some physicality. We have some athleticism and now we have to bring the physicality to match it."
The quarterback competition has yet to be settled between Caleb Whitney and Luca Polli. Both play in the secondary on the other side of the ball.
"They are both doing all they can. They are both competing," Tolar said.
Tolar got to eye the team in a scrimmage in Bennington with Mount Anthony and Monadnock Regional of Swanzey, New Hampshire on Tuesday.
"I was really happy with the way the scrimmage went. We held our own against two good teams," Tolar said.
One thing that has stood out to Tolar during the preseason is the Otters' desire.
"The first thing has been the effort. We have definitely been challenging them mentally, physically and emotionally and they have responded. They come to work every day," Tolar said.
"We still have a ways to go. We are not where we want to be."
A player who has led by example is senior running back/linebacker Keevon Parks.
"He has really set the tone. He has played every single rep," Tolar said.
Tucker Babcock is another senior who brings experience and savvy to the table as a wide receiver/defensive back.
"He knows all the ins and outs of what we want to do," Tolar said.
Isaac Whitney could help the Otters just about anywhere.
"We have to see where he fits," Tolar said.
Listed as a wide receiver, running back and defensive back, Isaac even played some left tackle in 2021.
"He can kind of do it all. We will just see where he fits best," Tolar said.
A windfall is freshman Chase Razanouski from Proctor High School.
"He was one kid we didn't know about," said Tolar who has been impressed by Razanouski's play at linebacker. "He has fit right in with the guys."
Other seniors include Carter Blair, John Coleman, Wyatt Fitzgerald, Richard Lafountaine, Cody Pariseau and Derek Raymond.
Other juniors are Gavin Disorda, Luciano Falco, Derek Li and Cody Mulcahy.
Sophomores are Quincy Boone, Robert Hutchins, Mark Jackson, Tucker Maranville, Noel Pearsons and Kyle Pockett.
A large freshman contingent includes Colin Carroccia, Jaydon Connors, Zachary Dragon, Ethan Dukette, Brice Dusablon, Drake Felkl, Robert Gilbert, Thomas Given, Hunter Kehoe, Ryan Li, Brayden Meza, Thomic Moyer, Dominyk Waite and Derrick Walton.
The Otters make the trip up Route 7 to open the season on Sept. 3 at Rice Memorial before playing at Mill River the following Saturday. OV's home opener at Markowski Field comes on Sept. 17 against Springfield.
