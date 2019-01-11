There are players who have immense talent and others who have an insatiable thirst to win. Put the two together and you have something special.
That's Castleton University women's basketball player Brooke Raiche, and nobody gave a clearer picture of what the West Rutland High graduate is about than Castleton Dean of Advancement Jeff Weld with his post on social media: "I've watched 20 seasons of Castleton women's basketball and Brooke is easily on my all-time starting five already. I haven't seen many players of either gender come through here who want to win as badly and who are willing to do what it takes to win as she does."
Raiche, a sophomore, is second in the Little East Conference in scoring (17.5 per game) and her teammate, Alexis Quenneville, is fourth in the league for 3-point field goal percentage at 37.7.
CU's Katlyn Toomey is tied for the top spot in the LEC in rebounds per game at 9.9.
Saturday's Little East women's game in Castleton's Glenbrook Gym is an attractive one. UMass Dartmouth and the Spartans are both 12-3. The Corsairs are 5-1 in the LEC in a three-way tie for the top spot. Castleton is a game behind at 4-2.
---
I have always thought that the no school-no game rule was a silly one. There are plenty of times when school ought to be cancelled due to a severe storm only to have clear sailing on the roads by late afternoon.
Not all schools have the no school-no game policy. West Rutland had a snow day this week but still had its home game with Black River. Westside got it right.
The winter sports season is one where schedules can get backed up and the weeks that lead up to the playoffs can be crazy. Common sense can alleviate the problem.
---
If this frigid weekend weather has you thinking there is no end in sight when it comes to winter, think about this: The first day of lacrosse and softball practice at Castleton University is Jan. 22 and the first baseball practice is Jan. 29.
---
Dismissed by College of St. Joseph as baseball coach during that tumultuous spring of 2018, Bob Godlewski will have a reunion of sorts with CSJ in April.
His first-year baseball program at Bryant & Stratton College in Albany, New York, is scheduled to play the Rutland college on April 7 in Lynn, Massachusetts.
Godlewski's Bobcats open the season on Valentine's Day in Louisiana at the same tournament he used to take CSJ to every year.
---
Nobody has won more boys basketball state titles than Burlington. The Seahorses have captured 20.
But Proctor and West Rutland are in second and third place. Proctor has won 17 of them and Westside 13. Other Rutland County programs among the leaders: Rutland with eight and Fair Haven with six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.