There are some things that jump out at you about the one-year Southern Vermont League basketball schedule that has been constructed to make the best of this COVID season.
One is that the Mount St. Joseph Academy girls basketball team, a small Division IV program, has been placed in the Girls Large School West Division.
“It was a request from the SVL to accommodate scheduling and after speaking with coach (Bill) Bruso, we decided we would do it for the good of the league and an opportunity for our players to challenge themselves,” MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott said.
A rare town bragging rights game with Rutland is one of those challenges.
A little bit of that flavor of the Rutand County triangle rivalry with Proctor and West Rutland will be lost.
The new alignment means the Mounties will only be able to play West Rutland and Proctor one time each instead of the normal home and away contests with each.
“I was hoping to get two with each of them and a Mill River game as well. As it turned out, we only get one game with each and no Mill River,” Elliott said.
Otter Valley gets some new opponents out of this. The OV boys now will play Rutland and West Rutland and the girls get to go against MSJ.
“We are excited to play all the teams we have, rivalries from the past and possibly creating some new ones,” said Otter Valley Athletic Director Steven Keith.
Springfield Athletic Director Rich Saypack likes the regional games.
“For our area, I would say playing Windsor and Bellows Falls twice is pretty important. In both cases, gyms have larger crowds with energy. That is never a bad thing,” Saypack said.
Some of the cross-state rivalries like Rutland against Rice and U-32 or MSJ against Montpelier have go on the back burner, but the wealth of new matchups makes for a fun winter.
This is a one-year alignment due to the circumstances but when it is over, Saypack would love to see his Cosmos testing themselves against the nearby teams from New Hampshire.
“Would we like to see Stevens, Fall Mountain and Newport back in that mix? You better believe it,” Saypack said. “Athletes like playing in front of crowds, and I’ll tell you as a coach, I like the crowd behind me. Driving two hours to play a game being streamed back to Springfield really is like a non-event.”
THE ALIGNMENTBoys Large School West: Fair Haven, Otter Valley, Mount St. Joseph, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Mount Anthony.
Boys Large School East: Fair Haven, Otter Valley, Mount St. Joseph, Rutland, Mount Anthony.
Boys Small School West: Mill River, West Rutland, Proctor, Poultney, Long Trail, Arlington.
Girls Large School West: Fair Haven, Otter Valley, Mount St. Joseph, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Mount Anthony.
Girls Large School East: Hartford, Woodstock, Springfield, Windsor, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro.
Girls Small School West: Mill River, West Rutland, Proctor, Poultney, Long Trail, Arlington.
Girls Small School East: Rivendell, White River Valley, Sharon/Mid-Vermont Christian, Green Mountain, Leland & Gray, Twin Valley.
The plan is to have 10 league games, two against each of the other five teams in your division. The goal is to have the league games played between Jan. 25 and Feb. 27.
Teams can play 18 games overall.
Tim Goodwin has just been named the girls basketball coach at Rivendell. That will give him a chance to renew a rivalry with Proctor. Also the soccer coach, Goodwin’s Raptors have had their soccer season ended by Proctor the last two years.
GAMES TO WATCHThere are plenty of games that catch our eye in this COVID-era winter season, some renewing old rivalries and some providing fresh matchups.
The hope is that games can go on as scheduled starting on Jan. 11, but with each passing week that the start of practices is delayed, that date isn’t as concrete. Taking the glass half full approach, here’s a sampling of intriguing regional games if the season goes off without a hitch.
BOYS
Proctor at
Fair Haven, 3/2
Champion against champion, what else is there to say?
The defending Division II champion Slaters have their three-headed guard monster of Sawyer Ramey, Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis back. The defending Division IV champion Phantoms have Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon and an up-and-coming Bryson Bourne returning.
Will somebody just throw up the ball already?
This is one of those fantasy matchups come to life.
Proctor also has a D-IV title rematch with Twin Valley on the docket on Jan. 15. Fair Haven returns to the scene of its only 2019-20 loss on Jan 19 when it faces Mill River with new coach Ben Smith and his young squad looking to take a crack at the champs.
Rutland at
Otter Valley, 1/26
One of the new matchups we’ll get in this mid-pandemic season sees the Otters and Raiders face off in the House of Noise.
Last year was a rough one record-wise for Otter Valley, but the Otters were right there in plenty of games against higher-division opponents.
Otter Valley has plenty of talent coming back led by guard Cole Letourneau. It could be a nice treat to see Letourneau test his game against one of the county’s best in Rutland’s Evan Pockette, along with a Raiders squad that also returns plenty firepower.
MSJ at Rutland, 2/15
Normally, we only get one rivalry game a year between MSJ and Rutland, but this year, we get double the fun.
The first one happens at the Mounties’ Martin McDonough Gymnasium on Jan. 29 and the second at the newly-repaired Keefe Gym on Feb. 15.
In the season of love, there is no love lost between these squads.
If the guard matchup of Rutland’s Evan and Eli Pockette against MSJ’s Andre Prunty and Maddox Traynor isn’t enough to sell it, you have the Raiders’ Noah Depoy trying to contain 6-foot-5 Mounties big man Jake Williams.
Who gets Rutland bragging rights?
GIRLS
West Rutland at
MVC, 1/14
Only two teams beat the Golden Horde last winter, one of them, Mid-Vermont Christian, did it on the biggest stage, at the Barre Auditorium.
Revenge for that Division IV semifinal is surely on West Rutland’s mind if this game is able to be played.
Kiana Grabowski, Elizabeth Bailey, Anna Cyr and their teammates remember the feeling after that loss. Mid-Vermont’s Goodwin sisters, Sydney and Hayley, will surely want to prove that win wasn’t a fluke.
Two motivated teams with something to prove, sign us up.
BBA at
Fair Haven, 2/12
If there was one game to point to where the Slater girls’ undefeated record was in doubt last year, the game against Burr and Burton might be the one.
The Bulldogs had Fair Haven on the ropes and it took overtime, along with Ryleigh Coloutti hitting the 1,000-point plateau, for the Slaters to escape with their spotless record.
The teams play twice this season. Two times watching BBA’s Carol Herbert and Fair Haven’s Courtney Brewster battling on the block should be a treat.
Proctor at
Mill River, 2/2
This game could have storylines and then storylines on top of those storylines.
Let’s run through them.
You’ve got Proctor and Mill River playing each other, which rarely happens.
You have new Minutemen Ryan Csizmesia coaching in the school district that has had someone from his family going there for decades against the team that he formerly coached with some athletes holding over from those teams.
Lastly, you’ve got two teams with something to prove – Proctor, that they can still be a force after the graduation of Maddie Flanders, Allie Almond and Lyndsey Elms, and Mill River, that they can take a step forward from a few down years.
We don’t know yet who will be coaching Proctor, but no matter the records, this game will surely be one to watch.
