Hey, Mount St. Joseph baseball players, treasure every moment at St. Peter’s Field. Arguably, you have the top high school baseball diamond in the state.
Concentrate on getting the hitters out, Cole Blanchard and T.J. Euber, but once a game it’s OK if you look around and think about what you have here.
Sometimes I take the River Street route on the way home just to drive past St. Peter’s Field. It lifts me up. All of the history and the aesthetics just make me feel good all over.
Think about major league greats like Johnny Antonelli and Robin Roberts pitching at St. Peter’s Field during the old Northern League days.
Roberts won 286 games in the major leagues, mainly with the Phillies. Antonelli won 126 games, most of those with the New York/San Francisco Giants.
They were just a couple of the greats who strutted their stuff on the Rutland diamond.
When you are gathered in your dugout, Mounties, think about the love and passion for baseball that went into creating those dugouts.
Former MSJ baseball coach Tony Cirelli attended many games in Little Falls while growing up in New York State. Little Falls was a New York Mets minor league affiliate. The Little Falls roster was stocked with future Mets, the most notable probably pitcher Dwight Gooden who had an impressive 194-112 record in his major league career.
Cirelli’s father took the measurements of the dugouts at Little Falls Veterans Memorial Park where future Mets played and sent the dimensions to his son.
Cirelli and other MSJ/St. Peter’s Field supporters, installed the dugouts to the specifications of the park in Little Falls. Those are the dugouts that sit there today.
This spring the Mounties look like they are building something, a baseball program that is worthy of this treasured park.
They went into Proctor on Thursday with a three-game winning streak.
They appeared on the way to stretching it to four with a 6-3 lead entering the bottom of the fifth.
Euber was on the mound and he was cruising.
He had to leave, though, with Proctor coming to bat in the fifth due to what MSJ coach Mike Callahan called “a nagging injury.”
Proctor took full advantage and it was the Phantoms extending their own winning streak to five.
But when the Mounties were 0-3 and had given up 26 runs in a game to Rivendell, who really thought we’d be talking about a three-game winning streak?
New coach Mike Callahan has infused the program with some excitement and they could even makes some waves when the Division IV playoffs begin next week.
There is no question that Blanchard is the ace of the staff. He is a power pitcher capable of a double-digit strikeout game each time.
But Euber looked like one heck of a No. 2 on Thursday and that’s pretty important in the playoffs.
The Mounties also had the look of a team that can swing the bats throughout the lineup.
Historically, baseball has not been one of the more successful sports at MSJ.
The Mounties have won three state titles but the last came when gas cost 17 cents a gallon and the minimum wage was 70 cents an hour.
It was 1949 and the Mounties defeated Cathedral 11-9 in the state championship game.
The Phantoms have caught fire and their coach Jeff Patch and Callahan both see one another as a probable opponent in the first round.
The teams have split two close games this season and a third would provide a treat for Rutland County baseball fans.
It would take place at Proctor, not at St. Peter’s. The Phantoms will have the better seed.
Yet, if the Mounties continue to embrace baseball, there will be a day in the near future when this gem of a ballpark, with all its history, will be showcased by an MSJ playoff game.
