CASTLETON — It was on May 8, 2021 after the conference championship game that Jack Anzalone walked up to his Norwich University teammate Anthony Larson and presented him with his No. 9 uniform top.
Traditions are special on the campus in Northfield. The No. 9 lacrosse uniform can take its place with any of them.
Anzalone, Larson and their teammates are in the throes of a special season. When they defeated Castleton University 21-9 on Wednesday night under the lights of Dave Wolk Stadium, it hiked their record to 7-1.
Since Connor Roberts died of a heart attack at age 21 during his junior year at Norwich University, a player has had the honor of wearing Roberts' No. 9.
"I didn't know Connor obviously because I am too young. What I have learned about him is that he was the person who lived his life the way I try to live mine, on and off the field," Larson said after Wednesday's victory.
"Connor was so gregarious. He knew everybody in the room," Norwich coach Neal Anderson said.
Roberts was just coming into his own as a lacrosse player, ready to blossom into a one of the Cadets' marquee players when he was stricken with a heart attack in June of 2014
The pain was felt from Northfield to the Roberts family's hometown of St. Albans.
It was also felt in Castleton. The Roberts family has ties to both campuses. Connor's older brother Ben played lacrosse and hockey for Castleton before graduating in 2014 and and his sister Danielle was a member of the Spartans women's ice hockey team from from 2010 through 2013.
Each season when the Cadets and Spartans clash in men's lacrosse it is the Connor Roberts Memorial Game.
Connor has united the two schools. Students at Castleton and Norwich have staged a 24-hour rock climbing marathon for several years to raise money for the Connor Roberts Memorial Fund.
There was also a Connor Roberts Tournament for youth hockey on Nov. 26-28 in 2021.
Wednesday night, there was a moment of silence for Connor before the game.
It did not take long after the national anthem for the Cadets to get on the board. Less than a minute into the game, Payden Masaracchia scored.
While the Cadets have won seven of their first eight games, the Spartans (0-8) have been on the other end of the spectrum.
Yet, Castleton coach Bo McDougall had to like the way his team responded to an early 2-0 deficit. They knotted the score at 3-3 on goals by Cam Frankenhoff, Sean Kimura and Collin Johnson.
This is where the game changed. The Cadets' attack exploded. the first two goals by Thomas Muraski and Jake Andrews-Pestana came less than a minute apart. That ignited an uprising that enabled the Cadets to take an 8-3 lead into the second quarter.
They built the lead to 12-6 by halftime and rolled from there to the 21-9 victory.
Parker Campbell was the offensive leader for the Cadets with a couple of goals and four assists. Masaracchia was the other big gun with four goals and two assists.
Callum Jones added three goals and two assists. Andrews-Pestana added three goals and Matt Meehan contributed two goals and an assist.
Frankenhoff and Johnson led the Spartans with two goals apiece. Ethan Esposito contributed a goal and an assist. Dawson Nalette added two assists.
Anderson said that each player who has worn the No. 9 in Connor Roberts' honor has embodied those qualities that made Connor such a special person.
This year it is Anthony Larson and the junior is enjoying life immensely at 7-1.
"Fall ball was a little rough because we had a lot of new players," Larson said.
Obviously, since then, the Cadets have found the chemistry and opponents are feeling their wrath.
Saturday, the Cadets travel to St. Joseph's of Connecticut where they will attempt to improve their GNAC record to 3-0.
The Spartans are at New England College that day for a Little East Conference game.
"This is for the Roberts family," Anderson said in the game's aftermath.
