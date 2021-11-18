What boys high school basketball player has scored the most points in a single game? That would be Northfield’s Gary Elmer who poured in 62 against Randolph back in 1955. Now, that’s a record that has stood the rest of time.
Players who have scored more than 1,000 career points at Rutland High School are Jake Eaton, Jim McCaffrey, Mark Comstock, Pat O’Rourke, Nate Kingsley, Kyle Cassarino and Jamison Evans.
Across town at Mount St. Joseph, Sean Dillon, Tom McCann, Charles McDonough, Buddy McGinnis, Rob Parento, Adam Greeno and Johnathan Mitchell belong to the elite 1,000-point club.
Elise Magro is the only Rutland High girls basketball graduate to reach 1,000 points and down on Convent Avenue, Kim Levins, Jenna Eaton and Monica Schmelzenbach are in the club.
That was easy. The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association boast a website where you can have that type of information, and much more, at your fingertips.
But try to find out who has kicked the most field goals, has the most rushing touchdowns, most passing TDs, most touchdown receptions or most quarterback sacks and you are off on a sleuthing adventure. Good luck.
Promoting football and making it better is exactly why St. Johnsbury head football coach Rich Alercio spoke at this week’s Vermont Interscholastic Football League meeting about getting an active Vermont Football Coaches Association.
Alercio would like to see the VFCA choose a Player of the Week in Division I, II and III, and distribute it to the media for publication or airing on Tuesday.
“It would get people talking about football in midweek,” Alercio said.
“The way I understand it, Mike Norman (the Rutland High football coach) got the organization started but it just never took off. Sean Farrell (Middlebury Union High athletic director) has gotten behind it,” Alercio said. “I am just trying to take the lead and support what those two have done.
“My motivation is to see football promoted in Vermont, to make it safer and to get more people involved in football.”
Alercio acknowledges that the VIFL has done the job as far as scheduling and divisional alignment. The VFCA would be doing more promotion of the game and create opportunities for coaches in the area of development.
Alercio found just how little information was available when it comes to records when he was attempting to ascertain whether or not his son Trey had the record for kicking the most extra points in a season.
He made 53 of 55 on a high-scoring St. Johnsbury team so coach Alercio felt pretty certain that it was a state record.
He checked with former Essex coach Charlie Burnett and was told that it was. But who really knows?
High school records in Vermont are sketchy at best. Some might say nonexistent.
Alercio was also trying to establish whether his quarterback Jake Cady had a state record for most passing yards one season. He determined that he did and then Cady’s mark was exceeded a day later by Fair Haven’s Cam Coloutti.
Again, who knows?
“We need a website with records and updated scores of games,” Alercio said.
Dave Frederickson, the executive director of the VBCA, would tell the Vermont football coaches that the best way to build a site is to get it started.
There will be holes. Someone will call to say that the site is missing a 1,000-point scorer from West Rutland or that so-and-so had a 52-point game in 1988.
You verify and make corrections or additions. The website eventually becomes more and more credible.
The coaches at this week’s VIFL meeting felt that State Championship Saturday went well at Rutland High.
Alercio also offered his brand new lighted turf field at St. Johnsbury Academy as a future site for State Championship Saturday.
The reaction from many would be why would you want to place three state championship games in a remote area like the Northeast Kingdom.
Alercio counters that St. Johnsbury is closer to more than half of the state’s high schools that have football than is Rutland.
Vermont football has a stigma. College coaches look to the Green Mountain State for their players infrequently because of that stigma.
Alercio has said that Cady would have had multiple Division I offers had he been playing in, say, New Jersey.
Two weeks ago, Cady’s performance for Division II Assumption saw him rush for 124 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries. He also completed four of seven passes for 83 yards, landing him the Northeast-10 Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor.
If an energized VFCA can give Vermont high school football a jolt, it can do as much to remove that stigma of the state’s football landscape as Cady making a splash in the NE-10.
