The Twinfield-Cabot boys basketball team has the challenge of a revamped Mountain League where the Division IV Trojans will be mixing it up against strong Division III teams like BFA-Fairfax, Winooski and Northfield.
First things first. The Trojans have a strong challenge on Friday night in Proctor’s Almo Buggiani Gym where they will be opening the season against Proctor.
It is a battle of Division IV powers that know their way to the Barre Auditorium, site of the Final Four.
It is all part of what might be the most anticipated weekend of high school basketball openers in years. Heck, it might be the most eagerly anticipated season ever.
That is, of course, because the fans were kept out of the gym during last year’s COVID shortened season.
Now, many places are allowing fans with no limit on numbers and people can’t wait to come through the doors.
“Getting the fans back, in of itself, is going to be great,” Rutland boys basketball coach Mike Wood said.
The Twinfield-Proctor game is the nightcap of the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic on Friday. Poultney, with new coach Todd Montana, clashes with Twin Valley at 5:30 p.m.
One thing the Abrahamson Classic figures to do is give us a good read on the pecking order in Division IV.
Th winners clash in the championship game on Saturday and the losing teams meet at 5:30 p.m. that night in the consolation tilt.
Tournaments brighten up the beginning of the high school basketball campaign and there will be another on Saturday at Rutland’s Keefe Gym.
Rutland will meet Essex in a boys basketball game at 5 p.m. and the same schools clash at 7 p.m. in a girls game, part of the North-South Classic.
“I don’t know anything about Essex. We didn’t play them last year,” Wood said. “We are going to have to figure things out as we go.”
Wood’s team had a scrimmage against Ballston Spa (New York) that was very productive.
“They pushed us in a lot of areas. I would rather have a scrimmage against a team like that which shows us our weaknesses and what we have to work on,” Wood said.
Last year, the Rutland boys squad only played Mount Mansfield and South Burlington from the northern tier of the state.
The game against Essex on Saturday begins a heavier dose of competition from the northern part of the state.
Friday, Brian Rapanotti gets his first look at his Division III state champion Green Mountain boys basketball team against Hartford in the Stretch Gillam Tournament.
There are also four girls basketball games involving area teams among Friday night’s season openers.
Fair Haven had some major losses including graduating the program’s all-time leading scorer Ryleigh Coloutti. Coach Kyle Wilson gets a chance to see how the latest edition of Slater basketball is progressing in Bristol when they meet Mount Abraham.
Otter Valley new coach Ray Counter makes his debut at Middlebury that night.
Another new coach is Jacob Tanner at Mill River. His Minutemen are expected to have a tough test against a tall and talented West Rutland team in West Rutland.
All of those girls games have a 7 p.m. starting time but Springfield and Long Trail get after it an hour earlier on Friday night in Dorset.
When Mount Anthony Athletic Director Ashley Hoyt talks and the subject is basketball, it behooves people to listen. She played the game at the NCAA Division I level and coached it at the high school varsity level.
She was extremely impressed with the Proctor girls basketball team in the scrimmage at MAU that featured a good number of teams.
When asked what was the best team she saw that day in Kates Gym, she said, “”Proctor girls, for sure.”
She was most taken by the Phantoms’ full court press.
“They work hard and can score, that’s for sure. They will try to pressure the guards to the point where it’s a struggle to get the ball into the post,” Hoyt said.
That was a scrimmage. The defending state champion Phantoms go at it for real on Saturday at 1 p.m. against White River Valley in South Royalton.
“That was a tough game for us over there last year,” Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
There is also plenty of other action on opening weekend. Both Rutland High hockey teams are in action on Saturday, the girls playing at Burr and Burton at 5 p.m. and the boys hosting defending Division II state champion Brattleboro at Spartan Arena at 7 p.m.
The area’s wrestling teams also open on Saturday. Otter Valley is at the Northern Adirondack Tournament in New York State at 9:30 a.m. Fair Haven and Springfield are at St. Johnsbury at 10 a.m.
The Fair Haven bowling teams opens its season on Saturday at the Rutland Bowlerama.
The winter sports season is back. The fans (for the most part) are back. It been a long time.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.