There were a lot of tremendous individual achievements in 2021 on the local sports scene — Proctor’s Maggie McKearin and Green Mountain’s Everett Mosher ascending to the rare 100-goal mark in soccer, Rutland’s Slade Postemski bringing home the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year accolade in football and Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball.
But those athletes all played team sports and there is nothing like a local high school team winning a state championship. It brings excitement and pride to a community that is unparalleled.
That is why the Proctor girls soccer team, Mount St. Joseph Academy boys soccer team and Green Mountain Union High boys basketball team accumulated the most votes in the Rutland Herald sports department’s voting for the top local sports stories of the year.
The MSJ and Proctor soccer teams tied for the top spot and Green Mountain was next for its stirring victory over Williamstown at the Barre Auditorrium in the Division III boys state championship basketball game.
Manchester’s Applejack Stadium is gaining all the time in its reputation as one of the top small stadiums in the Northeast.
It was a venue befitting a great day of soccer with Proctor and Arlington talking the field in the morning for the girls Division IV state championship game and the Mounties and Rivendell clashing in the afternoon for the D-IV state crown in boys soccer.
Arlington came out attacking with gusto, But the Phantoms held them off and won going away, 6-1, on the strength of Maggie McKearin’s hat trick.
It completed a perfect season for the Phantoms (16-0) and was their 34th consecutive victory.
McKearin said there is more of a benefit to being unbeaten than there is pressure.
“I think being undefeated drives us,” the senior said.
One reason Proctor’s title received such support in the voting is the program’s consistency. This was the 11th straight year the Phantoms had been to the championship game and it was their third crown in a row.
MSJ does not have that type of soccer history and they hope this is the beginning of their own tradition.
They earned the title in what is arguably one of the greatest state championship games ever played.
The Mounties’ dream was in danger. They were trailing 2-1 with only about seven minutes remaining.
Tyler Corey and Ryan Jones had been a prolific combination at Mill River and when the Minutemen could not field a soccer team in their senior season, the duo came over to MSJ.
Jones was on the post away from the ball and Corey got it to him. Jones hammered it home from close range and the score was tied with 7:10 remaining.
But the Mounties still had work to do at 2-2.
Just when everyone was thinking about spending some extra time at beautiful Applejack Stadium, Jones scored the game-winner with only 42 ticks left on the clock. It was, of course, off a give-and-go with Corey.
The explosive tandem combined for 65 goals this season but it was the way they complemented one another that made the Mounties so difficult to defend..
MSJ had a 1-0 lead for most of the first half but had to go to halftime locked in a 1-1 tie after a very late score by the Raptors.
“It definitely brought our morale down going into halftime but our coach told it was a new game,” MSJ goalkeeper Peter Carlson said,
The folks at Applejack added a podium for the awards presentation.
MSJ coach Josh Souza and Proctor coach Scott French each thanked the fans gathering around the podium for their fervid support.
There were a lot of fans in contrast to the previous season at Applejack Stadium when fans were limited as part of COVID protocol.
Everyone was welcome and tons of of them came. The ride back to the Rutland area for Proctor and MSJ fans was unforgettable.
Here is are our top local sports stories of the year:
T1. MSJ boys soccer wins first Division IV state championship in program history
T1. Proctor girls soccer wins third straight Division IV championship, making 11th straight trip to final.
3. Green Mountain wins first basketball state championship in program history.
4. Proctor’s Maggie McKearin and Green Mountain Union’s Everett Mosher reach the rare 100-goal mark in soccer.
5. The Shrine Bowl, American Legion baseball, tackle football and spring sports are among the many things returning after COVID wiped them away in 2020.
6. Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier and partner Evan Russell win the Pierce Invitational, snapping a historic three-year streak by Drake Hull and Jared Nelson.
7. Rutland senior Slade Postemski wins the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year award in football.
8. Instances of racism and harassment mar the fall sports season.
9. Rutland wins its seventh straight Division I cheer championship and Mill River wins fourth in a row in Division II.
10. Ryleigh Coloutti sets the all-time girls basketball scoring record at Fair Haven.
Honorable mentions- Proctor wins boys and girls basketball championships for second straight season.
— Conner McKearin reaches 1,000 career points for Proctor boys basketball.
— Wrestling and indoor track are not sanctioned during the 2020-21 winter season.
— Baseball returns to West Rutland.
— The Otter Valley boys win team golf championship.
— Rutland football goes undefeated in the regular season.
— Fair Haven field hockey wins its first playoff game since 2007.
— Green Mountain reaches its third Division III boys soccer final in a row.
— Tim LaDuc wins his first track championship at Devil’s Bowl Speedway since 2000 and Bridport’s Troy Audet win the track title in his first season of competing in the Limited Sportsman division.
— The Castleton Junior Spartans win a state championship.
— The Rutland girls soccer team’s goalkeeper Kathryn Moore and her defense put up nine consecutive shutouts on the way to a 12-4 regular season.
— Castleton University’s annual Thanksgiving weekend tournament is named for longtime assistant coach and ardent supporter Terry Moran.
— Mikaela Shiffrin maintained her hold on the Killington Cup. She is the only skier on the FIS Audi Tour to win the slalom portion of that event.
— The Castleton wrestling program continued to push itself into national prominence. The Spartans were ranked No. 19 at the semester break.
— Middlebury College’s Erin Nicholas is the national NCAA Division III Field Hockey Player of the Year and her team wins a fourth consecutive national championship.
— Castleton University’s Emily Harris leads the nation in scoring for field hockey in goals by averaging 1.67 per game.
— Fair Haven’s Bob Prenevost captures 500th career coaching win.
— Rutland senior Brady Geisler repeats as Southern Vermont League A Division boys champion. Mill River’s Annika Heintz wins the SVL B Division girls title.
