Mount St. Joseph’s 4-3 victory over Rivendell on Friday at Abatiell Field bore more resemblance to a Division IV state championship game at Applejack Stadium than an early-season match.
It also required a gut check from MSJ. The Mounties trailed Rivendell 2-1 at halftime.
“We knew that we weren’t in the right mental state,” said MSJ midfield senior Brendan McKenna. “We talked at halftime about getting our energy back.”
MSJ coach Josh Souza felt that after a season-opening 7-2 win over Arlington, his players thought everything was going to come easy.
“I told them at halftime that we had to bring more energy in the second half,” Souza said.
“It was also a testament to our conditioning.”
The game was a showcase of skill and grit so it was ironic that the game-winner with 4:44 remaining was the least artistic of the seven scores.
It was an own goal that came about when MSJ’s Tyler Corey’s throw-in caromed off a Raptor and into the goal.
“Our guys are bummed but I told them that this is the kind of game that you want to be a part of,” Rivendell coach Kevin Brooker said. “MSJ made us better today.”
The Mounties hit the Raptors while they still had their bus legs. Richard Gabriel Casimir scored only 49 seconds into the game, a well-placed serve that eluded keeper Carter Bacon.
The Raptors likely sensed some urgency because they attacked relentlessly the rest of the half.
Derek Vogelein missed wide with a header for Rivendell and Wyatt Underhill had another hard shot on goal that MSJ keeper Peter Carlson swatted away. Chris Pierce played one long to Vogelein who shot just wide.
But Lyle Rinehimer did not miss when he found himself in a one-on-one situation with Carlson. He made Carslon commit and then coolly tapped it into the corner to knot the score 11 minutes before the half.
The next score for the Raptors, 5:30 before the half, was nearly a carbon copy of the first. This time Josiah Welch fed Vogelein who found himself one-on-one with Carlson. He calmly tucked it into the corner of the net and the Raps had the 2-1 lead that they would take into the half.
“We have been working on composure. You only get so many chances to shoot so you want to make them good,” Brooker said.
Less than six minutes into the new half, Andre Prunty scored from in close off a pretty assist from Ryan Jones.
It was with 28:51 left in the game that Jones scored to give the Mounties the lead.
The Raptors pushed hard for the equalizer. Welch blistered a shot wide, Will Knowles hit a scorcher from the 18 and Pierce made another bid to score.
Rivendell knotted the score on the day’s prettiest goal. Will Knowles gave Vogelein a gorgeous cross and Vogelein finished it with a header with 11:42 remaining.
Carter put a dangerous looking ball in the box but Carlson, who commanded the box expertly all day, snuffed out the threat.
Then came the own goal that lifted the Mounties record to 2-0.
“Brendan McKenna and Andre Prunty played very well in the middle of the field and Brian Pierce and Jake Williams were chasing guys down all day on defense,” Souza said.
The Mounties will be gunning for a 3-0 record on Tuesday against Sharon Academy. The Raptors travel to Twin Valley that day. Rivendell has a crazy schedule that sees them playing their first nine games on the road.
“I would not be surprised if we saw these guys again in late October,” Brooker said upon leaving the field.
Or maybe even on Nov. 6.
