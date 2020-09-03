The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development announced that masks will be mandatory for youth and adult recreational sports leagues in the state.
The guidance goes into effect on Sept. 8, in congruence with guidance on school-based sports. The ACCD said, “cloth face coverings will be required at all times when physical distance of six feet cannot be consistently maintained, including during practices, scrimmages, games, meets and competitions for sports that involve contact or close proximity.”
All players, coaches, officials, staff and spectators are expected to complete a health check before arriving at practices, scrimmages, games, meets and competitions to check for possible COVID symptoms.
Following the lead of high school football, there will be no youth tackle football in the state this year.
A 7-on-7 touch football alternative is allowed, which falls as a outdoor sport with short-duration, incidental contact. Other sports that fall into this category, according to the ACCD guidance, are soccer, softball, baseball, girls lacrosse, field hockey and crew with two or more rowers. These sports can hold practices, scrimmages and games.
Regular 5-on-5 indoor basketball is specified as an indoor sport with close proximity, moderate contact. As of this guidance, indoor sports with that designation, along with outdoor high-contact sports, are not permitted to have games, just “practice sessions limited to no and low contact physical conditioning and skill building drills.”
Other sports that fall into those categories are football, wrestling, rugby and cheerleading. The ACCD proposed alternatives such as sideline cheer or 3-on-3 basketball played outside.
The other risk designations the guidance mentioned were:
Outdoor sports with no or low-contact: cross country running (with staggered starts), golf, tennis, bass fishing tournaments, sideline cheer, single sculling, Alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing and track and field. These sports may hold team practice sessions, games, competitions and meets.
Outdoor sports with close proximity or moderate contact: boys lacrosse, ultimate frisbee and 3-on-3 basketball. These sports may hold team practices sessions, scrimmages and games.
Indoor sports with no or low-contact: track and field, individual event swimming, gymnastics and figure skating. They can hold team practice sessions, competitions and meets.
Indoor sports with short-duration, incidental contact: indoor soccer, ice hockey, broomball, volleyball and team dance. They can hold team practice sessions, scrimmages and games.
The guidance stated that, “indoor sports activities (e.g., training sessions and matches) should only be considered when there is no viable outdoor alternative.”
Mirroring the high school sports guidance, all sports will have a spectator limit of 150 people for outdoor events. The number is set at 75 people for an indoor event.
Venues with multiple facilities (such as multi-field locations, multi-ice rinks, multi-court gyms) must ensure that the number of people present at each facility does not exceed 50 percent of its fire safety occupancy or 1 person per 100 square feet and fit current limits on events.
Venues with multiple facilities may have more than one unit of the maximum event size as long as those units are in distinct portions of the facility (a different rink, unique and distinct fields) and the distinct gatherings have no interaction with one another.
Sporting events in state may only occur between or involve Vermont-based teams or teams from counties eligible for quarantine-free travel to Vermont, based on the most recent map published by the ACCD.
Individual players from bordering states who belong to a Vermont-based team, club, organization or league may participate but must follow Vermont guidelines.
At this time, “Jamboree” or tournament-style play, where one team plays multiple games against multiple teams in a day or weekend, is not allowed.
Distancing measures will be enforced. During times when athletes are not actively participating in a practice or competition, they should maintain the recommended 6-foot distance from one another.
The ACCD also proposes altering spacing in competition to promote adequate distancing. They brought up the baseball/softball example of moving the umpire behind the pitcher’s mound or moving the catcher further behind the plate.
Any equipment touched by participants must be clean and disinfected regularly and sharing of equipment should be at a minimum. Sharing of water bottles and spitting on the field or sideline are not allowed as well.
The guidance will be reviewed and updated, as necessary, on or around Oct. 15, the same date the Vermont Principals’ Association set for guidance on winter sports.
