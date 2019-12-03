WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) has announced its schedule of events for 2020. The 29th year of the ACT Late Model Tour will feature 12 point-counting events at eight tracks throughout the northeastern United States and Quebec between mid-April and mid-September.
The chase for the 2020 ACT championship and the $10,000 top prize will begin and end at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The Tour opens the season at the inaugural Northeast Classic on Saturday, April 18. ACT has also been added to the third annual Full Throttle Fall Weekend at NHMS on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12.
The 75-lap Full Throttle Weekend race bookends the year at New England’s biggest stage. ACT joins a program that includes the Musket 200 presented by Whelen for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, a 125-lap event for the ARCA Menards Series East, and the Granite State Legends Cars. The ACT Late Model Tour champion will be honored in the track’s Victory Lane at day’s end.
In between the two NHMS dates, there will be a mix of established events and new locales. ACT will once again have two events each at Barre’s Thunder Road Speedbowl; Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway and North Woodstock, New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. The Tour will travel to Thunder Road for the 22nd Community Bank N.A. 150 on Sunday, May 3, and the 42nd Labor Day Classic 200 on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Visits to Oxford will once again include a pair of 150-lap events. The first is on Sunday, April 26, while the second is on Saturday, Aug. 29, as part of the “Night Before the Oxford 250.” White Mountain Motorsports Park will host the Caron Fabrication Spring Green 120 on Saturday, June 13, and the third annual $10,000-to-win Midsummer 250 on Aug. 8.
For the second straight year, ACT will pay visits to the quarter-mile bullrings of Vallée-Jct., Quebec’s Autodrome Chaudiere and Epping, New Hampshire’s Star Speedway. The Claude Leclerc 150 at Chaudiere is slated for Saturday, May 30. The Little Webb’s Tire & Fuel 150 at Star is on Saturday, June 27.
The return of two tracks to the ACT Late Model Tour ranks round out the schedule. ACT heads to Groveton, New Hampshire’s Riverside Speedway on Saturday, July 11, for the Gardiner & June Leavitt Memorial 150. The Tour will also be part of the inaugural Bay State Classic at Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, July 29.
The special mid-week Seekonk show is one of five doubleheaders with the Pro All Stars Series in 2020. The two series are also joining forces for the Northeast Classic at NHMS, the two events at Oxford Plains Speedway, and the visit to Star Speedway.
ACT also has two major sanctioned non-point events on the calendar. The third annual Bacon Bowl 200 at Autodrome Chaudiere is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15. The season wraps up with the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank at Thunder Road on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.
The full ACT schedule can be found in printable form at www.acttour.com/schedule. The 2020 ACT Late Model rules are also posted on the Tour website at www.acttour.com/rules. More information regarding event post times, as well as the full-season entry form, will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information on ACT, contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963, media@acttour.com, or visit www.acttour.com. Updates can also be found on Facebook and Twitter at @ACTTour.
