The American-Canadian Tour will head to the biggest auto racing stage in New England on Friday and Saturday.
The Full Throttle 75 at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway is part of a weekend slate of racing and marks the long-awaited return of ACT to the track.
Saturday’s main event will be the tour’s first stop at NHMS since 2017 when the ACT Invitational was last run. Many drivers and teams have been eagerly awaiting the day that ACT heads back to the “Magic Mile.” After the Northeast Classic scheduled for April was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, that day is finally almost here.
The stakes for the Full Throttle 75 are even higher than during past trips to NHMS. This weekend’s program is the second points-counting event at NHMS in ACT Late Model history. The last event that counted toward the championship was the All-Star Challenge in 2011.
Despite the title implications, two non-regulars may be the ones to watch in the 75-lap main event. Former ACT Invitational winners Wayne Helliwell Jr. and Woody Pitkat are both entered to race. Helliwell is a three-time ACT champion and already has a win this year at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway. The veteran is an automatic threat to win whenever he can make it to the track and he’s likely to be a factor in the final outcome.
Pitkat may have the most experience at Loudon of anyone on the entry list. The open-wheel standout also earned a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour win at the track to go with his ACT Invitational victory. He will pilot the same No. 07MA car that he drove to the checkered flag in 2017.
ACT points leader Jimmy Hebert will be ready to take care of some unfinished business. The Williamstown veteran finished runner-up in the last two ACT Invitationals and was challenging Pitkat in 2017 when the race was shortened due to darkness. After coming so close twice, Hebert may be the hungriest driver in the garage before Saturday’s race.
A win for Hebert could put the finishing touches on his bid for the 2020 ACT championship. He enters the event 35 points ahead of New Hampshire driver D.J. Shaw. The multi-time Pro All Star Series champion has competed several times at NHMS in the PASS North and K&N Pro Series, so he is no stranger to the high speeds.
The top drivers will be challenged by many other threats, with Maine driver Dillon Moltz seeking another big payday after pocketing $10,000 for triumphing in the Midsummer Classic 250 last month. Massachusetts driver Ryan Kuhn won the Speed51 Northeast Classic iRacing event in April and now wants a win on the real track.
Maine racer Ben Rowe finished second at Oxford in late August and has multiple big-money ACT victories to his name. Charlotte native Jamie Aube won a Busch North Series event at Loudon in 1993 and could find the magic once again.
ACT drivers Dylan Payea, Bryan Kruczek and Marcel J. Gravel could put an exclamation point on their seasons with a New Hampshire Motor Speedway win. Many of the top Southern New England drivers have also committed to the Full Throttle 75. Those competitors include top ACT rookie Derek Gluchacki, Thompson Speedway winners Mark Jenison and Tom Carey III, Trans-Am veteran Tom Sheehan and up-and-comers Mike Benevides and Michael Lindquist.
The race program will include the ACT Full Throttle 75, the Musket 200 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and two events for the Granite State U.S. Legend Cars. Qualifying will take place Friday, with the ACT Full Throttle 75 going green at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officials reached an agreement with NBC Sports Gold TrackPass to broadcast the ACT feature live. Those with a monthly or yearly subscription can view every lap. Advance tickets are also available to watch the event in-person.
