WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) has released the 2022 ACT Late Model Tour schedule. The series will once again hold 12 point-counting events throughout the Northeastern United States and Quebec with eight different tracks on the schedule.
For the second straight year, the point-counting season will begin at the New Hampshire Motorsport Speedway in Loudon, NH. The second annual $5,000-to-win Northeast Classic includes a practice day on Friday, April 15 with qualifying and features on Saturday, April 16. Sunday, April 17 is the rain date for the event.
The Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models have also been confirmed for the Northeast Classic. The rest of the event schedule will be announced at a later date.
On Sunday, May 1, ACT heads to Barre, VT’s Thunder Road for the 24th Community Bank N.A. 150. It’s the 62nd season opener at Thunder Road and the first of multiple ACT visits to the track in 2022. The Thunder Road Car Show and an optional practice day are on Saturday, April 30.
Sunday, May 22, the ACT Late Model Tour returns to Winchester, NH’s Monadnock Speedway. It will be the first ACT event at the track since 2003 after a planned 2021 event was cancelled. The Monadnock 150 will also feature the PASS Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds.
After a two-week hiatus, ACT makes the first of three visits to North Woodstock, NH’s White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, June 11 for the 47th Spring Green presented by Caron Fabrication. Then on Saturday, June 25, ACT makes a long-awaited return to Canada for the $5,000-to-win Claude Leclerc 150 at Vallée-Jct., QC’s Autodrome Chaudiere. The planned Chaudiere events in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ACT continues its northern swing with a 125-lap event at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, July 10 with the PASS Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds. The second half of the season kicks off at White Mountain Motorsports on Saturday, July 30 with the $10,000-to-win Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250.
The Tour takes most of August off before a back-to-back leading into Labor Day weekend. Saturday, August 27, ACT is again part of the “Night Before the 250” at Oxford Plains Speedway, making Oxford the third track to host multiple events this year. The following Sunday, September 4, ACT is back at Thunder Road for the $5,000-to-win Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic 200. It’s the 44th edition of the legendary event.
The White Mountain trifecta concludes Saturday, September 17 with the $5,000-to-win Fall Foliage 200. It is part of a two-day Fall Foliage Weekend with the PASS Super Late Models racing on Sunday, September 18.
The 60th Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl is at Thunder Road on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. Although the Milk Bowl will not count for Tour points, full-time teams must attempt to qualify for the Milk Bowl to maintain their “100%er” status and be eligible for season-ending point fund money.
ACT returns to Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, October 8 for the Sunoco World Series 75. It’s part of a Saturday card that also includes the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, PASS Super Late Models, Sunoco Modified Triple Crown Series, and assorted other local divisions and touring classes.
The 31st ACT Late Model Tour champion will again be crowned at Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, October 22 with the Haunted Hundred. It was the site for one of the most memorable finishes in ACT history this year when Ben Rowe edged D.J. Shaw to win both the race and the championship. The Tri-Track Open Modified Series is also on the program.
All ACT Tour races will be broadcast live via pay-per-view or live stream for the first time in series history. The Thunder Road events are on FloRacing while the balance of the ACT schedule is slated for Racing America powered by Speed51.TV. The Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 will also be featured on MAVTV as part of the “Short Track America” TV series.
For the second straight year, there are no direct conflicts between the ACT Late Model Tour and PASS Super Late Model schedules. This will again allow drivers to run for the championship in both series if they choose, which Ben Rowe did in 2021 en route to the ACT title.
The 2022 ACT rules, license application, full-season entry form, and other information will be released over the coming weeks.
