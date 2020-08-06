WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) reached an agreement with Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park to promote multiple events at the Thompson, CT oval track this season.
The events will be the first held on the historic 5/8-mile speedway in 2020 after multiple postponements and cancellations due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
The first event ACT and PASS are hosting at Thompson Speedway is set for Wednesday, Sept. 2 and features a visit from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
They will promote the 58th annual World Series of Speedway Racing from Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11. The organizations are currently in talks with track ownership regarding the 2021 season and beyond.
Full division lineups, times and pricing for both 2020 events will be announced next week.
Attendance will be limited to 25% of capacity per Connecticut state mandate. ACT and PASS plan to offer advance ticket sales for the September 2 event beginning on Monday.
In addition, ACT managing partner Cris Michaud and PASS owner Tom Mayberry are hosting an open practice at Thompson Speedway on Wednesday, August 19. The practice schedule will also be announced next week.
Thompson Speedway is the oldest asphalt auto racing facility in the United States. It opened its doors in 1940 and was long known as the “Indianapolis of the East”. The agreement with ACT and PASS will ensure that the oval remains open for another season.
“We’re excited about this opportunity,” Michaud said, in an ACT press release. “The ACT Tour was part of the World Series the last five years, and we were always impressed with the facility and with the racing there. We’re looking forward to working with the local teams and touring series that have made Thompson their home and putting on a great show for the fans.”
“It’s a remarkable race track,” Mayberry said. “I spent a lot of nights on the backstretch with Don Hoenig watching the Modifieds and the local divisions. You can practically feel the history every time you’re there.
“Being part of the Icebreaker for three years was one of the biggest stages PASS has ever raced on. We’re glad to continue contributing to the legacy of such an important speedway.”
Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert is in second place in the ACT Late Model standings, with a win and two top-five finishes.
Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey is within 50 points of leader DJ Shaw. Pelkey has a pair of top-10 finishes.
Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel is in a tie for 10th, with Alby Ovitt, of Candia, N.H.
Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrian is in 12th in the points standings, with 240 points.
Jason Corliss’ lone ACT Late Model start, resulted in a win. He has 124 points, 192 points behind Shaw, who has made three starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.