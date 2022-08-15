There’s only one first. The Addison County 11-and-under Little League can lay claim to a first for the state of Vermont.
Last week, Addison County made history becoming the first team from Vermont to win a game in the 11U regional tournament when they beat Goffstown, New Hampshire 4-3 in the East Region Invitational Tournament held in Beverley, Massachusetts.
Addison played another game in the tournament, where they fell to a team from Washington D.C.
When you’re a young ballplayer any win is a cause for celebration, but a win like that means all the more.
“They all like to play baseball,” said Addison coach Todd Duguay, who has a son Brady on the team. “It’s awesome for them to get to a spot where they didn’t think they’d get to. It allows us to see how the game is played in other places.”
Addison County’s team is an all-star squad created from three area little leagues with the Middlebury, Mount Abraham and Vergennes area little leagues coming together.
The 11U tournament is a lot different than the 12Us where the goal is to get to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.
This is the final stage of the summer for the 11U ballclubs. The East Regional tournament, included state champions from each of the six New England states and another New England team as the host squad in Massachusetts. There were five other teams competing from outside of New England with Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Washington D.C. represented.
Just to get to the tournament was a tough task for the Addison County group. They first had to get out of the District 1 tournament, which they did.
They then moved on to the state tournament, competing against District 2’s Brattleboro, District 3’s Champlain and District 4’s Lyndon, where it was another victory for the Addison boys.
That brought them to the regionals, the final spot on their summer journey.
Addison County is used to going deep into tournament play. Just last year, the also won the 11U state title, but the regional tournament wasn’t played due to COVID-19 protocols.
Getting the chance to get back there and finish their unfinished business was plenty of motivation and it made it more special.
“It’s been a challenge the last few years to engage with youth sports,” Duguay said. “We’re lucky as a baseball team that our program could do more than a program like basketball could.”
The players on the team were Tim Wright, Luke Wing, Jake Wing, Tucker Sheldrick, Oakley Hunt, Rhys Del Giacco, Brady Duguay, Thatcher Leggett, Grady Coleman, Grayson Conrad, Ezra Bliven and Colby Phelps.
The coaches were Jesse Wing, Todd Duguay and Dustin Hunt.
Four of the team’s players will age out of the 11U team, but the other eight players have the ability to come back and go for a third straight regional berth if they earn a spot on the team.
“It was a fun run. I’m hoping we can do it all over again,” Duguay said.
While the winning is nice, Duguay and his fellow coaches are much more focused on the development of their players. That’s the most rewarding part.
“The group of kids we have is really good. It’s awesome to see their growth,” Duguay said. “We don’t coach just for us. We coach to hopefully instill the passion of the game into them. When they have a passion for it, it’s great to see.”
