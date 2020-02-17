The Addison County American Legion baseball team is back in the Southern Division. At least, that is according to the vote taken by the committee over the weekend at the meeting held at Rutland Post 31.
Addison was once a member of the Southern Division where it had a very good rivalry with the Post 31 team.
Then, AC was shifted to the Northern Division where they have competed for a number seasons.
It makes sense to have them back in the South. It means the distribution of the teams is as even as it can be — nine in the Northern Division and eight in the Southern Division.
Mount Mansfield is a new entry this season and their presence meant the alignment would have been 10 in the North and seven in the South.
There were actually 10 options on the table at one time, if you can believe that.
The one finally prevailing was done so with an amendment because its original option to keeping a North-South alignment had Barre as the team shifting from North to South.
That would, in my mind, not be as good as the one that moved Addison. You would void a great rivalry between the Twin Cities, Barre Post 10 and Montpelier Post 3.
Addison also seems like a more natural fit for the South even though the base school is Mount Abraham.
Other options included three and even four divisions.
One option — which some Northern representatives must have loved – kept the alignment as 10 Northern teams and seven Southern teams with the South only getting three teams at the eight-team State Tournament.
Lakes Region will always be Rutland Post 31’s chief rival but there will likely be a rekindling of the one between AC and Rutland.
No alignment is perfect. None will please everyone. I think they got it right.
Here is the alignment providing Saturday’s vote stays intact:
Southern Division — 1. Addision County, 2. Bennington, 3. Bellows Falls, 4. Brattleboro, 5. Lakes Region, 6. Randolph, 7. Rutland, 8. White River Junction.
Northern Division — 1. Barre, 2. Colchester, 3. Franklin County, 4. Monpelier, 5. OEC (Northesat Kingdom), 6. Post 91 (Essex), 7. SD Ireland (CVU), 8. South Burlington, 9. Mount Mansfield.
“This is only for 2020 and we will revisit it in for 2021,” Vermont American Legion Baseball Commissioner Scott Stevens said. “It was not done happily, but we are just trying to create a balance for now.”
___
Colleague Dennis Jensen’s most recent column spoke to the importance of taking the time to recognize people and their accomplishments once they leave us.
That is exactly what Twig Canfield did for years. He penned remembrances of people just after they died in the Lakes Region Free Press.
They were of folks from the Fair Haven-Poultney area and were quite different from your standard obituary. They offered his personal reflections of the person. Often he knew them well or sometimes he only knew of them. They were always entertaining and offered glimpses of the departed person through anecdotes.
Now, Twig has left us, but we remember him as someone who always gave a very personal sendoff to those who graced the Lakes Region.
He was a part of the Lakes Region sports scene himself, attending numerous high school games, and it was always a pleasure to see him at one.
___
There are rumblings about Mount St. Joseph adding bowling to its varsity sports offerings next year.
It would only make sense. Rutland has itself one of the finest bowling centers in the state.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
