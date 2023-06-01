You’ve got to love small towns. Sports is a huge chunk of their identity and pride. They pull together to do whatever they can to help the high school teams.
Wednesday, many of Proctor High School’s softball graduates came back to the place where they created so many fond memories to scrimmage against the current edition of Phantom softball. Their goal was to help the team prepare for Friday’s Division IV quarterfinal game against Blue Mountain in Wells River.
It was a cavalcade of past stars evoking plenty of memories. Back on the old home diamond again were Allie Almond, Sydney Wood, Kayla Eugair, Hope Kelley, Laci French, Maggie McKearin and Jasmine Traverse.
Back on April 12, Wood and Almond were softball adversaries, Almond playing for Castleton University and Wood for Norwich University in a doubleheader.
Wednesday, they were united in the objective to help their old school get ready for what promises to be a stern test against a BMU team that is 12-3 and the No. 3 seed.
Almond had a heck of a spring for the Spartans, batting .333 with nine doubles and a triple.
Kelley started her high school career at Black River and actually had a big role in upsetting Proctor in a 2019 quarterfinal softball game.
Black River had lost both regular-season meetings to Proctor that year but pulled off a stunning 11-8 upset in Proctor in the quarterfinal round.
McKearin hit a screaming line drive that appeared ticketed for the left-center gap, a hit that could have sparked a comeback. But Kelley, playing shortstop, speared the liner for the game-ending out.
Wednesday, McKearin and Kelley were linked again.
French was a left-handed batter with uncommon power. She had numerous home runs.
The only thing that would have been better would have been if Proctor softball alum Taylor Trombley had been among that alumni contingent.
Trombley pitched one of the great softball playoff games ever in 2012 when Proctor upset top-seeded Blue Mountain 1-0 in 10 innings. She struck out 23 that day.
Now, No. 6 Proctor goes back to face that same Blue Mountain team. Can lightning strike twice?
LIGHTS OR SUNSHINE
Poultney High Athletic Director Dave Capman said he had requested to have Friday’s home softball playoff game against Leland & Gray moved to a later time under the lights.
They love their lights at Poultney’s Legion Field and if I were Capman or coach Tony Lamberton I would have made the same request.
And if I were L&G Athletic Director/Coach Tammy Claussen, I would have also refused the request.
We are into the quarterfinals and No. 5 Leland & Gray and No. 4 Poultney each have a great chance to snare the brass ring in Castleton.
A coach should be doing what he or she can to give her club the best chance to win and by putting it on as level of a playing field as possible. Since L&G does not have lights and has not played games under the neon, playing in the sunshine seems like the only decision she should have made.
“We have not played under the lights all year and being a former player (Randolph Union High and Springfield College), I know that there is an adjustment period,” Claussen said. “I didn’t even ask my players. I just made the decision myself.”
This one has the earmarks of a classic. L&G and the Blue Devils played two late-season games and each won a game by a run. Talk about setting the stage.
When the pairings first came out, there was an error that had Leland & Gray heading to Blue Mountain and Proctor making the much shorter trip to Poultney.
“Blue Mountain was a new school for us. I started mapping it out and seeing how far we had to go,” Claussen said.
Then, she found out the trip would be to Poultney and she wasn’t unhappy about it.
“I would rather play a team that I know,” Claussen said.
Blue Devil fans were concerned about an injured finger of Poultney pitcher Kaitlyn DeBonis.
Capman said he spoke to DeBonis the other day and that she seems ready to go.
Everyone has been talking about how wide open the D-IV softball tournament is this season. The Proctor-BMU and Leland & Gray-Poultney contests do not figure to disappoint.
NOT A NIBBLE
Proctor High Athletic Director Jake Eaton said there has been zero interest so far in the school’s two coaching vacancies — boys varsity soccer and girls varsity soccer.
“Absolutely none. It’s very frustrating,” Eaton said on Thursday.
FAMILY BATTERY
While watching Mount St. Joseph’s Anthony Cavalieri pitching to his brother and catcher Vincent Cavalieri in Wednesday’s high school playoff game, it sparked memories of MSJ graduates Howard and Brian Shortsleeve.
They dominated as a brother pitcher-catcher tandem (Howard the pitcher) during Little League days while playing for South End Food Mart.
