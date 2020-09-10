Springfield football coach Todd Aiken is hoping his Cosmos will bring some excitement to Brown Field this season. He’s certain they will create tons of excitement in the years following this one.
He loves his freshmen and sophomores.
But we’ll start with junior quarterback Sam Presch because he is looking forward to this new 7-on-7 format and is a QB made for this pass-only game.
“Sam has hit the weight room this summer. He is reading defenses well and his ball has more zip to it,” Aiken said.
Not everyone is enamored of the fact that Vermont is playing 7-on-7 touch football this fall, but Presch is about as psyched for the campaign as a player can be.
“He is pumped. It is a chance for him to expand his passing skills. We have been a running team but now he is going to get a chance to develop a lot more this season with his throwing game,” Aiken said.
He also has some skilled receivers in his arsenal led by sophomores Logan Roundy and Todd Gintof.
“Roundy is a lot more confident now and Gintof has filled out and has incredible hands,” Aiken said.
Chris Stearns is a returning starter who will be moved to linebacker.
“He is going to be the focal point of our defense,” Aiken said. “He is intelligent. He makes the right calls and is a natural leader.”
While Stearns will play mainly on defense, he will be used sometimes as a receiver.
Aiken describes hockey player Riley Ward as “an incredible athlete” and he will be utilized as a slot receiver.
The Cosmos intend to take advantage of Tyler Wakefield’s 6-foot-3 frame both offensively and defensively.
“He has got that height and vertical ability to go up and get the ball,” Aiken said. “He can win those jump ball situations.”
Donovan Sprano is getting healthy after suffering the ACL injury in wrestling.
A linebacker and fullback in regular full contact football, he will find his role.
“We are taking it slow with him but he is starting to get in the mix,” Aiken said.
Garrett Twombly, a 6-foot-2 athlete and the backup quarterback last year, will be another of Presch’s targets.
Luke Stocker is one of the promising freshmen and yet another receiver.
“He is another incredible athlete,” the coach said.
“I am really excited about our freshman and sophomore class. It is exciting what they can do over the next couple of years.”
Aiken is staying upbeat about the 7-on-7 game for this fall although a handful of players have been reluctant to come out because of it.
“I have six or seven going into their junior and senior years who are on the fence,” he said. “They are just not interested in a game where they are not able to hit.
“It is still football and it is better than nothing. I am just happy that we are playing some kind of football.
“It is not too challenging to adapt to. The hardest part will be teaching linemen skills that they have never been taught.”
Aiken estimates his total varsity roster will wind up at about 25 to 30 players.
Since there is no contact, the staff is also including the middle school football players in the varsity practices.
The Cosmos open the season on Sept. 25 under the lights of Brown Field by hosting Brattleboro.
Brown Field has been getting special attention this summer and a thick green carpet awaits the Cosmos and Colonels.
