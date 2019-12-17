Vermont Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Athletic Director Dave Capman asked St. Johnsbury coach Rich Alercio if he would have any interest in coaching the 2019 edition of the high school all-star football game between Vermont and New Hampshire.
Alercio declined, but he thought to himself, if his son Trey had a Shrine team-caliber year that he might be interested in being the head coach of the 2020 team.
The younger Alercio did have an outstanding season in directing the Hilltopper offense and now Rich Alercio will take the reins of the Vermont team that will play New Hampshire on Aug. 1, 2020, at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
The New Hampshire head coach will be Tarek Rothe of Alvirne High School in Hudson.
Alercio loves the talent pool of this year’s seniors who will be eligible for the Shrine Bowl.
“I think it is as good as it has been in a while,” Alercio said on Tuesday. “I think there are a some great quarterbacks and receivers. And I think there are a lot of outstanding defensive linemen. I think we’ve got some good running backs. It’s exciting.”
Alercio has guided St. Johnsbury to four state championship games including an undefeated 2017 state championship season.
He was named the first head coach in Castleton University program history and the Spartans had a winning record in his second season and finished second in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
Alercio is an authority on offensive line play. He has authored more than 100 blogs on his site, olineskills.com. He has operated Alercio OLine Clinics for 20 years in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Vermont.
Alercio lives in Vermont with his wife Kim and they have three sons. The oldest Jake is a senior baseball player at Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham University. Shane is a sophomore football player at the University of New England and Trey is a multi-sport athlete for St. Johnsbury Academy.
Alercio has received verbal commitments from coaches on his own St. Johnsbury staff to serve on his Shrine staff. He said he might also ask some coaches at other Vermont schools to round out the Vermont staff.
“It is an honor to be named the coach of the 2020 Vermont Shrine football team,” Alercio said. “Our goal as a staff will be to provide a fun experience allowing coaches and players to create memories and forge relationships lasting far longer than our short time together.
“Most importantly, it’s our privilege to coach and play under the banner of the Shriners who do so much good for so many.”
