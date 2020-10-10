POULTNEY — Former Fair Haven football coach Brian Grady coached the game as if it was basketball on grass. His successor, Slaters coach Jim Hill, has taken that to heart.
That style treated Fair Haven quite kindly in its 49-14 win against Poultney Saturday afternoon at Dean Houghton Memorial Field.
It's clear to see the chemistry Slaters quarterback Sawyer Ramey has with his receivers, and a lot of that comes from the connection he made with some of those guys on the basketball court, where he was a freshman point guard on Fair Haven's Division II state championship team last winter.
"Those guys trust him. Zach (Ellis) and Kohlby (Murray) are his two guard-mates, that's why I put them in the slot running all those crossers," Hill said. "It's just like running a pick-play and throwing them the ball in basketball."
After Evan Reed threw an interception to Ryan Alt on the Slaters' first offensive snap of the game, it was hard to point out many flaws in the Fair Haven attack.
Reed bounced back to lead the Slaters down the field on the next drive, finishing it off with a 1-yard score to Owen Loughan.
When the skill players came in for the second quarter, Fair Haven went to a whole new level. The Slaters moved faster and the Blue Devils struggled to keep up.
"We have a pretty special group with that skill group. We have a lot of seniors out there and a sophomore quarterback that can make it go," Hill said.
Make it go, he did.
Ramey hit Ellis, Murray and Sam Worthing on his first drive under center and capped it with a 7-yard pass to Worthing for the score.
Poultney drove into Fair Haven territory on the next drive, but Taite Capman threw a pass to the right sideline that Murray stepped in front of and ran untouched for a pick-6.
Fair Haven kept the foot on the gas driving down the field late in the first half. With nine seconds to play before the break, Ramey threaded a perfect pass to Reed on a crossing route in the end zone, extending the Slaters' lead to three touchdowns.
To start the fourth, the Blue Devils had driven deep into Fair Haven territory. Capman put a ball up to the right side of the end zone and the athletic Levi Allen came down with the jump ball and what would be Poultney's final score.
Ramey tossed two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pad the lead, finding Murray and Worthing for those TDs.
Ramey threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns. Allen threw for 219 yards for Poultney.
While Fair Haven's offense was humming, its defense was right there to aid the dominant effort.
The Slaters speedy secondary was ball-hawking all game long and it resulted in multiple turnovers.
Ramey and Murray both picked off two passes. Murray's second interception grab ended the same way his first did, in a touchdown.
Capman threw a ball to the right sideline and Murray jumped high to pick it off. When he landed, he had to tip toe to stay in bounds, but once he planted himself he was off to the races.
"(Fair Haven) was quicker than we were in the secondary, compared to our offense," said Poultney coach Dave Capman. "We need to plug away and get the short yardage and move the chains, not worry so much about the home run."
The Blue Devils' best run of success came right out the gate. After being forced to punt on their first drive, they got the interception from Alt and made their way down field. With Alt and Lane Gibbs as the main receiving threats, Allen drove Poultney 44 yards for a 12-yard touchdown pass to Gibbs.
"Our goal was to start and be ready to play the best we can in the beginning, instead of waiting and getting a feel of the game" said Dave Capman. "That's why we played so well early. Then, it became a battle from behind."
Poultney is 0-5 and travels to Mill River on Wednesday.
Fair Haven is 3-1 and hosts the only team to beat the Slaters, Burr and Burton, under the LaPlaca Field lights on Tuesday.
"We have a big challenge on Tuesday and we look forward to that," Hill said.
