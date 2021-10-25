There’s not much that compares to state championship day in high school football.
The crisp, fall air is taking its final breaths before the winter weather trudges in. It’s a celebration of a great season for teams that have proven to be the cream of the crop in the state.
With less than two weeks until Thanksgiving, football will be on the menu Saturday, Nov. 13 at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field.
The work to get one of the coveted six seats at the table that weekend starts now, with playoffs in the state’s three divisions opening on Friday and Saturday.
Three teams head into the playoffs chasing perfection.
Division I Rutland made yet another statement last weekend, blowing out one of the teams thought to be its biggest obstacle for the state crown, Hartford.
Division II Bellows Falls blasted Mount Abraham 49-7 to finish its perfect regular season and Division III Windsor pulled away in the second half against rival Woodstock to remain undefeated.
These teams will surely get the best shot of whatever team is in their way to getting to State Championship Saturday. Teams like the Hurricanes, CVU, Mount Anthony, U-32 and BFA-Fairfax, among a few others, across the state’s three divisions would love to spoil that pursuit of perfection.
It’s win or go home, so the stakes are high.
DIVISION IFavorite: No. 1 Rutland. The Ravens have passed every test this season with flying colors. Middlebury looked like the first team that might knock them off, but Rutland finished strong and stayed unbeaten. Hartford was thought to be a team that could give the Ravens a good game, but they faltered last week. All signs point to Rutland playing on its home field for a title on Nov. 13, but nothing is guaranteed. Taking care of business on Friday against Burlington/South Burlington is what’s on their mind right now.
Dark horse: No. 6 Middlebury. The Tigers ran into some trouble late in the season, losing two of their last three games, but there was a stretch early on where they were one of the most dominant teams in the state, especially defensively. If Middlebury is at full strength after some COVID issues, the Tigers could be dangerous.
Best first-round matchup: No. 5 St. Johnsbury at No. 4 Essex. The Hornets have quietly been one of the hotter teams in the state recently and last week’s two-touchdown win against CVU was evidence of that. These teams played a one-score game in Week 5, where the Hilltoppers were victorious, so I’d expect them to play a tight matchup again.
Longest trip: No. 7 BFA-St. Albans travels 116.6 miles down I-89 for its Week 2 rematch with No. 2 Hartford on Friday.
Fun Fact: The only time CVU has made a football state championship game was in 2009, a 22-14 loss to Colchester in the Division II title game. That year, like this fall, they were the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
DIVISION II
Favorite: No. 1 Bellows Falls. The Terriers have been as dominant as they come in Division II this season. Bellows Falls gets it done on both sides of the ball. The Terriers have scored 35 or more points in every game and have allowed points in double figures just twice. BF is the clear No. 1 favorite, but No. 2 Mount Anthony deserves a mention in this favorite group, having won five in a row.
Dark horse: No. 6 Spaulding. The Crimson Tide were 4-3 in the regular season and have been dominant the last two weeks outscoring opponents 88-10 during that stretch. Spaulding has proven to be a second-half team with its first two wins earned by coming from behind. Andrew Trottier leads the team at quarterback with running back Grady Chase, wideout Christian Titus and the versatile Zack Wilson as great complements.
Best first-round matchup: No. 5 Lyndon at No. 4 Brattleboro. These two teams met in Week 2, where the Vikings edged the Colonels by one point. Brattleboro is winners of three straight to wrap the regular season, so it would love to turn the tables and continue the road to defend its 2019 state title.
Longest trip: No. 5 Lyndon travels 132.8 miles to No. 4 Brattleboro. Based on time, No. 7 Rice’s trip No. 2 Mount Anthony’s Spinelli Field is a more than a half hour longer than Lyndon’s trip.
Fun fact: The last time Mount Anthony won a football state championship was in 1994, when the Patriots capped an undefeated season beating Middlebury in the D-I title game. Current MAU head coach Chad Gordon was a player on that team.
DIVISION III
Favorites: No. 1 Windsor and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille. These two clubs have been head and shoulders above the D-III competition this fall. Both have combined explosive offense with stout defense in a package that looks to have them on a collision course for a matchup for all the marbles on Nov. 13. The D-III heavyweights met in Week 7, a 54-35 Yellow Jacket win.
Dark horses: No. 3 Otter Valley, No. 4 Woodstock and No. 5 Springfield. These teams are in a tier below Windsor and Fairfax, but are solid clubs that all have hopes of making it past this weekend to take a shot at the favorites, as long as the top two seeds don’t fall.
Best first-round matchup: No. 5 Springfield at No. 4 Woodstock. While the other three games have a clear favorite, this is the one I could see going either way. The Cosmos led their Week 1 matchup at the half, before the Wasps dominated the second half. If the Cosmos can put four quarters together like they did over the weekend against Otter Valley, they could play spoiler to the Woodstock hopes.
Longest trip: No. 7 Oxbow travels 81.9 miles to take its best shot at No. 2 Fairfax Saturday afternoon.
Fun fact: Longtime Poultney football coach Dave Capman played his high school ball at Poultney for Coach Dean W. Houghton, the man the Blue Devils’ field is named for.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
